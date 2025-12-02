Make Your Home Less Appealing To Mice This Winter With One Simple Fix

As you're getting cozy in the winter, mice and other rodents are trying to keep warm as well. Unfortunately, sometimes they think the best place for them to shelter is in your house. Once they're inside, mice can be difficult to get rid of, but that doesn't mean you should give up and let them stay. Mice can carry dangerous diseases that you won't want to risk exposure to. You can use cinnamon to ward them off, but if your home is still an inviting environment, they just come right back.

Mice are attracted to places where there is an abundance of material for them to build a safe, warm nest in. Paper, fabric, cardboard, and insulation are their main targets, but any items they can hide under or tear apart are fair game. If you have a storage shed, attic, or basement that you don't access often, where boxes or stacks of loose items are left to sit, that's a mouse haven. Outdoors, mice seek shelter in overgrown plants and piles of brush, cardboard boxes, or even unused cars and other mechanical items. While you likely already know to clean out your indoor storage to give mice fewer hiding places, you might be missing a key detail. Any outdoor shelters for mice that are near your home are drawing them towards you, and it's a simple step for them to go from hiding under your shrubs to crawling into your basement.