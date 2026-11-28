Ditch Traditional Headboards: A Gorgeous Way To Transform The Space Behind Your Bed
Want to ditch bulky headboards in favor of creative alternatives? Gone are the days of heavy traditional headboards being your only option. More people are looking at the space above the bed as a design opportunity, and that opens you up to many DIY options. Creative DIYer Jessica Jepson shared a boho chic headboard she crafted from curved bamboo pieces. She used an embroidery hoop as the central connection point for 11 of the U-shaped bamboo stakes, creating a sunburst design that works as both a headboard and as wall decor.
Curved bamboo trellises come in different sizes. For a large headboard, opt for a product like these Avalution Natural U Hoops. They're 4 feet tall, giving you a display somewhere between 7 and 8 feet wide, depending on how much the loops overlap each other. That's wider than even a king-size bed, which is about 6 feet and 4 inches wide. You can find the bamboo loops in smaller sizes, typically between 16 inches and 30 inches. Choose your size based on the dimensions of your bed and whether you want it to be bigger or smaller than the mattress. The general guideline is to choose a headboard that's a few inches wider than your mattress, but you can go even wider if you want it to be more of a decor piece.
Grab a large embroidery hoop to create a connection point for the bamboo stakes — 12 inches should be a good size. The original creator used electrical tape and twine to connect all of the pieces. You could also use wood glue to hold the bamboo sections together. With such minimal supplies, this headboard can be a low-cost option compared to the expensive traditional headboards at furniture stores.
Fashion a headboard from curved bamboo pieces
With DIY headboard ideas like this one, you have more flexibility in how you design the pieces. Bring the bottom ends together, and wire, zip tie, or tape them in a point. Then, secure the loops to the embroidery hoop the same way. In the original, the creator positioned the 11 loops side-by-side, using twine to hold them together. Adding wood glue where they connect adds more stability to the piece. You could overlap the pieces slightly to change the design. Or, spread them out with spaces between each loop. To hide the ends of the stakes, glue a TwinnekYR Woven Placemat or something similar to cover the front of the embroidery hoop.
The original is a fairly simple way to fill the space above your bed, but you can dress it up if you want more detailing to it. One easy option is to wrap twine or leather cording over the bamboo stakes. You can cover them completely or wrap just the parts where the stakes meet to help reinforce those connections. Another change is to attach fabric or textured material, like this Weavemaster Pressed Cane Webbing, to the loops. Cut the material to size, and staple or glue it to the back of the bamboo curves so it shows through the front.
You can also swap out the embroidery hoop for a piece of wood cut into a half circle. Attach the bamboo hoops to the back of the wooden circle. Then, paint or stain the wood piece to fit the room design. Adding faux greenery or fairy lights around any variation softens the look.