Want to ditch bulky headboards in favor of creative alternatives? Gone are the days of heavy traditional headboards being your only option. More people are looking at the space above the bed as a design opportunity, and that opens you up to many DIY options. Creative DIYer Jessica Jepson shared a boho chic headboard she crafted from curved bamboo pieces. She used an embroidery hoop as the central connection point for 11 of the U-shaped bamboo stakes, creating a sunburst design that works as both a headboard and as wall decor.

Curved bamboo trellises come in different sizes. For a large headboard, opt for a product like these Avalution Natural U Hoops. They're 4 feet tall, giving you a display somewhere between 7 and 8 feet wide, depending on how much the loops overlap each other. That's wider than even a king-size bed, which is about 6 feet and 4 inches wide. You can find the bamboo loops in smaller sizes, typically between 16 inches and 30 inches. Choose your size based on the dimensions of your bed and whether you want it to be bigger or smaller than the mattress. The general guideline is to choose a headboard that's a few inches wider than your mattress, but you can go even wider if you want it to be more of a decor piece.

Grab a large embroidery hoop to create a connection point for the bamboo stakes — 12 inches should be a good size. The original creator used electrical tape and twine to connect all of the pieces. You could also use wood glue to hold the bamboo sections together. With such minimal supplies, this headboard can be a low-cost option compared to the expensive traditional headboards at furniture stores.