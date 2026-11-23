It's Not Too Late: Collect Hardwood Rose Cuttings In Late Fall For Free Plants Next Season
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If you've ever wanted to try growing your own roses (Rosa spp.), taking cuttings for propagation is going to be your most effective method. Typically, you would want to take cuttings in the mid to late summer when the flowers have begun to fade. These are called semi-hardwood cuttings and they tend to root quickly. However, if you're only just getting around to your rose propagation in late fall, don't worry. You can still take cuttings before winter and get free plants next season.
Cuttings taken from roses that have entered dormancy in the fall are called hardwood cuttings. The best time to take these is right after the leaves have fallen off of the stem, but you can take them for a period afterwards provided you aren't doing so during a severe frost. This will help ensure you avoid killing the notoriously finicky rose after you've pruned the branch.
When you take these cuttings, try and make sure you are cutting from a healthy, green stem that grew as a shoot during the summer, was productive, and has now gone dormant for winter. Unlike the semi-hardwood cuttings, which tend to root after a few weeks, hardwood cuttings can take much longer to develop roots. However, they are generally very reliable and winter provides them plenty of time to grow before spring.
Ways to successfully propagate hardwood rose cuttings
As with any pruning job, you need to make sure the shears you are using on your roses are sharp. This will ensure a clean cut, which will allow the plant to heal more effectively. You can remove any soft top growth, and cut the stem below the bud in lengths of 6 inches. At this stage, you can dip the base of the cuttings in some kind of rooting hormone to encourage growth.
There are a few ways you can go about planting your cuttings from here. The first is to plant them in a sheltered place outdoors, such as a greenhouse or cold frame. This generally works best if you live in a warmer climate zone, such as USDA Zones 7 and above. Bury them in soil ⅔ of the way up the stem and leave them to their own devices until spring. You could also propagate your roses in pots indoors if you live in an area that sees exceptionally cold winters.
Another way you can root a knock-out rose is to wrap the cuttings in several layers of damp newspaper, slip them inside a plastic bag, and then leave them in a cool area for several weeks. With this method you should see roots developing at around 6 weeks, at which point you can transplant your roses with the added assurance that roots have already started to grow.