We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wanted to try growing your own roses (Rosa spp.), taking cuttings for propagation is going to be your most effective method. Typically, you would want to take cuttings in the mid to late summer when the flowers have begun to fade. These are called semi-hardwood cuttings and they tend to root quickly. However, if you're only just getting around to your rose propagation in late fall, don't worry. You can still take cuttings before winter and get free plants next season.

Cuttings taken from roses that have entered dormancy in the fall are called hardwood cuttings. The best time to take these is right after the leaves have fallen off of the stem, but you can take them for a period afterwards provided you aren't doing so during a severe frost. This will help ensure you avoid killing the notoriously finicky rose after you've pruned the branch.

When you take these cuttings, try and make sure you are cutting from a healthy, green stem that grew as a shoot during the summer, was productive, and has now gone dormant for winter. Unlike the semi-hardwood cuttings, which tend to root after a few weeks, hardwood cuttings can take much longer to develop roots. However, they are generally very reliable and winter provides them plenty of time to grow before spring.