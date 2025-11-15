Take Cuttings From These 10 Outdoor Plants Before Winter Arrives & Thank Us Later

Taking plant cuttings before winter is like an "Act Now Before It's Too Late!" slogan at a going-out-of-business sale. Unlike those situations, however, plant cuttings don't cost you any money. In fact, taking cuttings is an excellent method of not only increasing the number of plants you already have, but also maintaining their unique genetic identities. The process is called propagation, and it can be done with plants as small as flowers to as enormous as oak trees.

Taking a plant cutting is a fairly simple affair. Typically, you just need to look for the node, the connection point where a healthy stem meets the main stalk or trunk. However, other plants can be divided at root level, but we'll get to that later. Just make sure whatever stem or plant you're dividing from is healthy. After the division, you can soak the cut stalk in water for several weeks as roots sprout. Once the roots emerge, you can then either replant them outside, provided they are a cold-hardy plant that can withstand winter temps, or in pots indoors.

Over the course of the winter, the plant cuttings will re-establish their root system in preparation for new growth come spring. Cuttings could even allow you to extend the growing season of more tender vegetables and herbs.