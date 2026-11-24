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An outdoor space turns magical when you illuminate it at night. Fortunately, there are all types of landscape lighting options on the market, from string to well lights. If you've been wanting to bring in new pieces, don't head to a store's garden department — go to the kitchen section instead. Cutlery holders are the main items needed to make charming lanterns that can be staked into the ground. The Instagrammer behind project_34_selfbuild shares this clever idea, which requires minimal supplies and effort.

So, what kind of cutlery holders do you need? We're talking about ones with a crock-style design, which typically sit on a countertop to house cooking and serving utensils. They should have metal wire sides so light can shine through the lanterns. Something like the tifanso Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder on Amazon for under $12 that features a wooden base. If you're lucky, it's a simple kitchen storage solution you'll be able to snag at a thrift store. No worries if the holders don't match, as you'll be updating their appearance with paint.

Next, you'll need long, wooden dowels. After securing them to the cutlery holders, they'll be similar to stakes that boost them in the air. Home Depot carries options, like these 36-by-1-inch Waddell Oak Round Dowels for around $8 each, if you don't have any in the garage. Grab some spray paint, screws, and a power drill, too. Light sources are also necessary to turn the crocks into outdoor lanterns, and the DIYer uses real candles as an example.