Transform Cutlery Holders Into The Cutest Outdoor Lanterns With This DIY
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An outdoor space turns magical when you illuminate it at night. Fortunately, there are all types of landscape lighting options on the market, from string to well lights. If you've been wanting to bring in new pieces, don't head to a store's garden department — go to the kitchen section instead. Cutlery holders are the main items needed to make charming lanterns that can be staked into the ground. The Instagrammer behind project_34_selfbuild shares this clever idea, which requires minimal supplies and effort.
So, what kind of cutlery holders do you need? We're talking about ones with a crock-style design, which typically sit on a countertop to house cooking and serving utensils. They should have metal wire sides so light can shine through the lanterns. Something like the tifanso Metal Kitchen Utensil Holder on Amazon for under $12 that features a wooden base. If you're lucky, it's a simple kitchen storage solution you'll be able to snag at a thrift store. No worries if the holders don't match, as you'll be updating their appearance with paint.
Next, you'll need long, wooden dowels. After securing them to the cutlery holders, they'll be similar to stakes that boost them in the air. Home Depot carries options, like these 36-by-1-inch Waddell Oak Round Dowels for around $8 each, if you don't have any in the garage. Grab some spray paint, screws, and a power drill, too. Light sources are also necessary to turn the crocks into outdoor lanterns, and the DIYer uses real candles as an example.
How to light up your outdoor space using cutlery holders
The first thing to do is paint your cutlery holders and dowels so they're all the same color. Consider doing so with black for a classic lantern look, achievable with a paint like Krylon Fusion All-In-One Spray Paint available on Amazon for $7. Of course, pick a color that complements your outdoor space the best! Give them ample time to dry. Now, one by one, attach the holders to the rods by drilling screws through their bottoms and into the wood. Make sure they're secure so the lights will remain safe.
Your DIY lanterns are ready to stake into the ground. They would look beautiful adorning an outdoor seating area to enhance the mood. Or, if you've been wanting to build a brick paver garden path, they could help brighten it up. The last thing to do is drop lights into the cutlery holders. If you'd rather not use candle jars, opt for battery-operated candles (or puck lights) instead. Another eye-catching option would be to use glass containers filled with fairy lights — similar to these 33-foot Albelt Fairy Lights, available in warm or cool white light for $15 on Amazon. You could also place solar light heads in the lanterns, and they'll illuminate themselves once the sun goes down.