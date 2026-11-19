Until recently, the quintessential American yard demanded a neatly manicured lawn, tiny foundation shrubs, and colorful flowers lining the front walkway. Perfect landscaping has long been a symbol of wealth and leisure, and that aesthetic became a must-have for the middle class during the emergence of post-World War II suburbia. While today's younger homeowners are embracing lower-maintenance, synthetic, or naturalistic lawns, Brad Holley, Design Director at Outdoor Dynamics, finds that these modern landscaping trends go against everything boomers were taught their yards should be.

"Ignoring a small outlier minority, it's safe to say that Baby Boomers were really the last generation to almost universally adhere to Downing's 'National Landscape Aesthetic'," Holley told Hunker during an exclusive interview. He's referring to Andrew Jackson Downing, a 19th-century American horticulturist widely regarded as one of the fathers of suburban landscape design. The emergence of public parks and master-planned suburban communities are rooted in Downing's treatises on gardening, and according to Holley, older generations have been immersed in his ideas most (if not all) of their lives.

"If you've spent decades with an understanding that a certain style is considered 'normal,' then anything that comes along and challenges your idea of normal is probably going to feel ... strange," Holley explained. Attributing psychological phenomena ranging from herd mentality to normative social influence, he added that boomers approach landscaping with the goal of abiding by the status quo. "If you look at things through this lens, you can understand why they would balk at newer trends like synthetic turf, non-mulch alternative ground covers, minimalism, Xeriscaping, and especially [the] unruly style of 'Re-Wilding'."