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There is more to lawn care than just watering, mowing, and fertilizing on time. Lawns need to be aerated as well. Over time, due to foot traffic and other factors, soil can become compacted, which can prevent water, air, and nutrients from reaching the grass roots. Aeration helps alleviate this problem by creating small holes in the soil, allowing these essential resources to penetrate deeper into the ground. However, lightweight, traditional aerators struggle to penetrate severely compacted soil, and getting a heavy-duty aerator can be expensive and, because of its weight, difficult to transport and store. That's where a product like the Lawnira heavy-duty lawn aerator on Amazon comes in, as its drum can be filled with sand to become heavier or lighter as needed.

Its steel drum is fitted with 30 heat-treated tines measuring about 2 1⁄4 inches long. With a maximum weight capacity of 60 pounds, this aerator can be filled to handle heavily impacted soil. The aerator also features an adjustable cushioned handle and two transport wheels for comfort and maneuverability.

Keep in mind that operating the Lawnira lawn aerator still requires quite a bit of physical effort. Pushing a weighted aerator can be quite exhausting, as one Amazon buyer who used this aerator on their 5,000-square-foot lawn also pointed out. If you have a large lawn, it might be better to eat the cost and rent a lawn aerator with self-propelled operation.