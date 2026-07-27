How Much Does It Cost To Rent Lawn Aerators From Home Depot?

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Sometimes it's easier to rent equipment to complete the occasional project than it is to own it outright. For example, when you have a big chore to do around the house that you don't do often, like aerating your lawn, you might not want to store the bulky tools the rest of the year. This is where the Home Depot rental program comes in. Sure, you can try DIY aerator solutions using tools you already own, but you can also grab a Classen 18" Compact Aerator (CA-18) to get your yard into shape. This is a self-propelled core aerator that is narrow enough to fit through most gates. The cost of renting this aerator depends on a few factors, like how long you need it, local taxes, and any refueling or other fees. Prices are subject to change, but the starting price is $79 for a four-hour block.

If you already know how and when to aerate your lawn and you just need the machine, this program could be just what you need. From the starting price for four hours, rentals climb to $113 for a 24-hour period, $452 per week, and $1,356 for a month. If you live close to a Home Depot location and have a typical residential yard, the four-hour block should be plenty of time to complete the chore and return the equipment, especially since this aerator can cover 23,000 square feet per hour. However, there is no need to rush. If you go over time, you can settle up when you return the item.