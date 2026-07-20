Home Depot Has A Cool Free Program To Help You Tackle Projects Yourself
DIY projects come in a wide range of difficulty levels, and in many cases, it can be intimidating to get started. If even the easiest home upgrades make you nervous, Home Depot might be able to assist. The tools and supplies it sells may be what springs to mind first when you think of the nation-wide home improvement chain, but it actually also offers a library of helpful How-To Workshops. The live and on-demand video sessions cover everything from the basics like caring for wood floors to more time-consuming projects like installing a shed. Like Home Depot's wide collection of project guides, these workshops are completely free, making them an easy-to-use resource for new DIYers. The livestreams and videos are available on its website, and many are also viewable on the Home Depot YouTube channel.
If a video isn't enough, you might want to check with your local Home Depot for in-store workshops and events. The company moved to entirely virtual workshops in 2020 in response to COVID, but some locations do host occasional workshops in the stores. Kids workshops also returned to stores to help inspire a love of DIYing in the younger generation. It's a fun opportunity for the family, especially if you are thinking about designing a child's bathroom, bedroom, or play space and want to include your kids in the process. Check your local store's website for details about any in-person workshops it offers, but if you can't find anything and want to be sure, it never hurts to call and ask.
What to know when signing up for a Home Depot workshop
While some Home Depot virtual workshops ask you to register, it only requires your name, email address, and zip code. Underneath the videos, you'll find short bios of the speakers presenting the workshop that detail their experience, which is helpful if you're nervous about taking advice from the internet. Workshops tend to last about 30 to 60 minutes, but you can also browse how-tos that clock in at 15 minutes or less.
Expect to learn the basics, general tips, and helpful skills but not advanced techniques or personalized advice from the How-To Workshop series. The instructors may show you the right way to set tiles, but they can't tell you which pattern will look best in your kitchen. If you want specific advice, your best bet is to speak to an employee one on one or ask questions during one of the interactive livestream workshops. Likewise, if you're already a proficient DIYer, you may not get as much out of the workshops. Finally, be aware that, since Home Depot sells the essential DIYer tools and supplies, there may be product recommendations during the workshops.
In-person kids workshops are also free, and the store provides the supplies, including a branded apron your child can take home. Home Depot holds the classes for a few hours on the first Saturday of every month, teaching children basic skills as they build projects ranging from birdhouses to bedroom organizers to toys. However, supplies are limited, so registering online for your local Home Depot workshop will ensure there is a project kit for you. You could risk it by walking in at the last minute, but this may not work out if the workshop is popular.