Home Depot Has A Cool Free Program To Help You Tackle Projects Yourself

While some Home Depot virtual workshops ask you to register, it only requires your name, email address, and zip code. Underneath the videos, you'll find short bios of the speakers presenting the workshop that detail their experience, which is helpful if you're nervous about taking advice from the internet. Workshops tend to last about 30 to 60 minutes, but you can also browse how-tos that clock in at 15 minutes or less.

Expect to learn the basics, general tips, and helpful skills but not advanced techniques or personalized advice from the How-To Workshop series. The instructors may show you the right way to set tiles, but they can't tell you which pattern will look best in your kitchen. If you want specific advice, your best bet is to speak to an employee one on one or ask questions during one of the interactive livestream workshops. Likewise, if you're already a proficient DIYer, you may not get as much out of the workshops. Finally, be aware that, since Home Depot sells the essential DIYer tools and supplies, there may be product recommendations during the workshops.

In-person kids workshops are also free, and the store provides the supplies, including a branded apron your child can take home. Home Depot holds the classes for a few hours on the first Saturday of every month, teaching children basic skills as they build projects ranging from birdhouses to bedroom organizers to toys. However, supplies are limited, so registering online for your local Home Depot workshop will ensure there is a project kit for you. You could risk it by walking in at the last minute, but this may not work out if the workshop is popular.