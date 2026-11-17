2 Dollar Tree Pizza Pans + Paint & Beads = Chic Countertop Storage
Prefer delivery pizza over homemade? That's okay. You still need pizza pans in your kitchen and here's why: We're making the cutest countertop storage option for your cooking space. It's a way to use Dollar Tree pizza pans that's functional and beautiful. The idea comes from Loli Ds Creations. The DIYer paints two Dollar Tree pizza pans, glues a row of wooden beads between them to create spacing, and adds wooden legs on the bottom for an elevated storage tray that works for everything from spices to dishwashing supplies.
Storage trays improve organization in your kitchen. Instead of everything getting scattered on the countertop, the tray keeps similar items together in one designated spot. Trays are also a decorative way to keep items that you use frequently easily accessible. Sure, you can buy decorative trays or organizers, but this Dollar Tree pizza pan version is a much more cost-effective option without looking like a cheap DIY. A few coats of paint give the affordable metal pans a chic update, and the legs elevate the piece physically and aesthetically.
Using a pizza pan to create countertop storage has been done before, but incorporating the beads in this DIY adds a little warmth to balance out the painted metal pans. Buy two Cooking Concepts Pizza Pans for each tray. They're inexpensive (only $1.25 each) but are made of sturdy metal, so your organizer holds up well. Then grab a Crafter's Square Wooden Bead Garland to sandwich between the pans.
Serve up a countertop organization tray with Dollar Tree pizza pans
Before you assemble this kitchen storage idea, wipe the pizza pans to remove dust that may have accumulated in the store. Then, apply two layers of chalk paint — it creates that chic matte look and adheres well to metal. White or cream lends a bright neutral look to your countertops, but you can also pick out a darker shade, like a warm gray from your granite countertop.
To prepare the wooden beads, paint or stain them in a shade that works with your kitchen decor. The original creator added paint and a little water to a plastic bag and put the beads in with it. Squeezing and shaking the bag helps distribute the thinned-out paint over the beads and results in a wood-tone finish. You can also spray paint the beads or stain them individually.
Flip one pizza pan over, and glue the wood beads along the rim. You can position the beads so they're touching or leave a small gap between them. When you're done, glue the other pizza pan on top, right-side up so the edge of the pan creates a little rim around your storage piece. Then, glue the legs to the bottom of the tray. In the original, the legs are made of wooden Christmas tree beads turned upside-down. However, you can also use larger wooden beads, wood blocks, drawer pulls, faux gemstones or other decorative pieces.
Ways to change up your Dollar Tree pizza pan tray
To create a lighted storage tray, sandwich a strand of fairy lights between the pans before you glue them together, with the battery pack sitting outside of the tray at the back. Or, decorate with fairy lights by placing them underneath the raised storage tray. You can also decorate the top of the tray by adding more wooden beads or a strand of thick rope along the top edge. A rope would also work in place of the beads as a spacer between the two pizza pans. Or, glue two small drawer pulls or knobs on opposite sides of the top edge as decorative handles.
If you want a second layer of storage, create two of the pizza pan layers. Then, use a candle holder, vase, or something similar as a pedestal between the two. Glue one end of the object in the center of the bottom tray, and glue the top tray to the top of the support piece. Or, use a smaller item, like a Cooking Concepts Round Cake Pan, painted with the same chalk paint as the top tier. This option gives you increased storage without taking up more counter space.
Larger items, like oil bottles and spices, sit well on the pizza pan on their own. To divide the storage space or contain smaller items, add small baskets, bowls, or similar organizers on top. You can glue those items down if you want them to be permanent or simply place them on top for more flexibility. This tray also works well as a decoration — arrange faux greenery, candles, and other decorative pieces on it to dress up your space.