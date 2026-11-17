Prefer delivery pizza over homemade? That's okay. You still need pizza pans in your kitchen and here's why: We're making the cutest countertop storage option for your cooking space. It's a way to use Dollar Tree pizza pans that's functional and beautiful. The idea comes from Loli Ds Creations. The DIYer paints two Dollar Tree pizza pans, glues a row of wooden beads between them to create spacing, and adds wooden legs on the bottom for an elevated storage tray that works for everything from spices to dishwashing supplies.

Storage trays improve organization in your kitchen. Instead of everything getting scattered on the countertop, the tray keeps similar items together in one designated spot. Trays are also a decorative way to keep items that you use frequently easily accessible. Sure, you can buy decorative trays or organizers, but this Dollar Tree pizza pan version is a much more cost-effective option without looking like a cheap DIY. A few coats of paint give the affordable metal pans a chic update, and the legs elevate the piece physically and aesthetically.

Using a pizza pan to create countertop storage has been done before, but incorporating the beads in this DIY adds a little warmth to balance out the painted metal pans. Buy two Cooking Concepts Pizza Pans for each tray. They're inexpensive (only $1.25 each) but are made of sturdy metal, so your organizer holds up well. Then grab a Crafter's Square Wooden Bead Garland to sandwich between the pans.