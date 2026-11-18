The routine is simple: Pick your headboard, hang a matching piece of artwork over it, and your bedroom is decorated. At least, that's what most people think they should do to get a Pinterest-worthy look. But limiting your design to framed art can be boring ... even painful if you don't hang the art correctly and it falls on your head. For a softer, cuter aesthetic, highlight your bed by hanging a decorative tapestry above it. Tapestry is the centuries-old home decor trend that's taking over, so don't sleep on it!

Technically, tapestry refers to a woven artwork with the weaving creating the design — the result is a textured image, which can feature anything from intricate scenes to general patterns. A tapestry accents your bed with texture from the fabric, color on a larger scale, and details that often tell a story in addition to the decorative element. It becomes a focal point of the bedroom. And while this type of textile art typically meshes perfectly with boho-inspired rooms, the variety in patterns and designs on tapestries lets you set the tone for your bedroom on a large scale.

Size wise, tapestries range from about 2 by 3 feet to 7 by 8 feet, so they fit any bed with flexibility on how much of the wall you want to cover. Medium-sized tapestries that are roughly 50 by 60 inches are popular and fit well over a bed, but you can choose any size you want, based on the desired look. You can use the tapestry in place of a headboard or double up by pairing the textile artwork with a traditional headboard. The hanging possibilities are also flexible, with options to increase the drama and renter-friendly options with no drilling required.