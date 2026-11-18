Trade In Your Wall Art: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate The Space Behind Your Bed
The routine is simple: Pick your headboard, hang a matching piece of artwork over it, and your bedroom is decorated. At least, that's what most people think they should do to get a Pinterest-worthy look. But limiting your design to framed art can be boring ... even painful if you don't hang the art correctly and it falls on your head. For a softer, cuter aesthetic, highlight your bed by hanging a decorative tapestry above it. Tapestry is the centuries-old home decor trend that's taking over, so don't sleep on it!
Technically, tapestry refers to a woven artwork with the weaving creating the design — the result is a textured image, which can feature anything from intricate scenes to general patterns. A tapestry accents your bed with texture from the fabric, color on a larger scale, and details that often tell a story in addition to the decorative element. It becomes a focal point of the bedroom. And while this type of textile art typically meshes perfectly with boho-inspired rooms, the variety in patterns and designs on tapestries lets you set the tone for your bedroom on a large scale.
Size wise, tapestries range from about 2 by 3 feet to 7 by 8 feet, so they fit any bed with flexibility on how much of the wall you want to cover. Medium-sized tapestries that are roughly 50 by 60 inches are popular and fit well over a bed, but you can choose any size you want, based on the desired look. You can use the tapestry in place of a headboard or double up by pairing the textile artwork with a traditional headboard. The hanging possibilities are also flexible, with options to increase the drama and renter-friendly options with no drilling required.
Accent your bed with a large tapestry hanging above it
Positioning this boho wall decor idea over your bed is relatively easy — center it above the bed to create balance. A general guideline is to choose a tapestry that's near the same width as your bed. For a queen-size bed, that's roughly 60 inches wide, while a king bed is about 76 inches wide. The length depends on how dramatic you want the look to be and how you plan to hang it. A shorter option acts a bit like framed art — a longer version can cover most of the wall space above the bed and even fall below the top of the headboard for greater impact.
An easy way to hang a tapestry is to use push pins or nails. They don't show much, so the woven art remains the focus. To hang the tapestry without drilling, use Command strips or self-adhesive hooks. Hanging the tapestry on a decorative curtain rod draws more attention to the display. Add fabric loops to the top or on the back of the tapestry to slide onto the rod, if it doesn't already have a built-in pocket.
For a more dramatic approach, make the tapestry stand out — adding a wooden frame around it is one way to achieve that goal. Or, hang add bunched-up curtains around the tapestry. Gather the curtains above the tapestry, and widen them as they go down to reveal the artwork — it creates the illusion that the tapestry is the view outside with the curtains framing the "window." This version works best with a woven piece featuring a nature scene to drive home that concept.