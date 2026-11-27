Turn An Old Bundt Pan Into A Beautiful Vintage-Inspired Kitchen Decor Piece
Don't throw out an old Bundt pan just because you rarely bake with it. It could be the starting point for a vintage-inspired kitchen clock you make yourself. If you think about it, most of us check our phones for the time these days, making a lot of analog clocks purely decorative — unless you're cooking, your hands are covered in sticky stuff, and you need to tell the time. Other than that, analog clocks are great for breaking up a bare kitchen wall or adding some charm to a farmhouse kitchen.
YouTube DIYer Canterbury Cottage shares a genius idea to repurpose old Bundt pans (and Jell-O molds, in her case) and turns one into a frame for a small clock. The depth of the pan allows you to tuck other items in with the clock, as the creator does with faux rosemary and an old vintage recipe card. She paints the inside white, but of course, you could paint it whatever color goes best with the rest of your decor. The finished clock would look right at home above a coffee station or centered above your stove.
To make your own, start by heading to the thrift store (or the backs of your cabinets) to grab an old Bundt pan. You'll also need a small working clock that fits inside it, paint, fine-grit sandpaper, an adhesive like E6000, and hanging hardware. The decorative touches are up to you, but a copy of a handwritten family recipe or some small kitchen utensils could look really cute.
How to turn an old Bundt pan into a kitchen clock
Before you get to gluing, make sure your clock face actually fits inside the pan. The clock should sit straight, and you should be able to reach the battery compartment when it inevitably needs changing. If the pan's hole is too small, consider cutting away part of the raised center to widen the opening. You can cut aluminum with a Dremel rotary tool and sand the edges smooth. Once your sizing is squared away, wash and dry the pan, and then paint it. The creator uses two coats of white chalk paint and lightly sands the raised edges for a worn finish. You could also leave a copper-colored mold as is or paint the rim a bold color while leaving the body white.
Arrange any decorations in the pan before securing the clock so you can see how much room you have to work with without covering the numbers. The creator uses super glue to secure the clock to the inside and E6000 to attach a small D-ring to the back of the mold. If your clock is light enough, you could opt for something more renter-friendly, like a Command Hook.
How much you spend on this DIY depends on what you already have. If there's an old pan in your cupboard and a small working clock you can repurpose, you may only need to buy adhesive and a hanger — plus any accessories you'd like to add. Tuck something like a miniature rolling pin or whisk along the lower rim, add a couple of decorative buttons, or adhere a gingham bow. If you'd prefer to let the texture do the talking, flip the pan around before installing the clock face so its rounded, fluted side faces out.