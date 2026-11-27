Don't throw out an old Bundt pan just because you rarely bake with it. It could be the starting point for a vintage-inspired kitchen clock you make yourself. If you think about it, most of us check our phones for the time these days, making a lot of analog clocks purely decorative — unless you're cooking, your hands are covered in sticky stuff, and you need to tell the time. Other than that, analog clocks are great for breaking up a bare kitchen wall or adding some charm to a farmhouse kitchen.

YouTube DIYer Canterbury Cottage shares a genius idea to repurpose old Bundt pans (and Jell-O molds, in her case) and turns one into a frame for a small clock. The depth of the pan allows you to tuck other items in with the clock, as the creator does with faux rosemary and an old vintage recipe card. She paints the inside white, but of course, you could paint it whatever color goes best with the rest of your decor. The finished clock would look right at home above a coffee station or centered above your stove.

To make your own, start by heading to the thrift store (or the backs of your cabinets) to grab an old Bundt pan. You'll also need a small working clock that fits inside it, paint, fine-grit sandpaper, an adhesive like E6000, and hanging hardware. The decorative touches are up to you, but a copy of a handwritten family recipe or some small kitchen utensils could look really cute.