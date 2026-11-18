There's something enchanting about seashells, whether you're lining them up on the beach as you collect them or digging through a collection you snag at a garage sale. Artsy DIY ideas for decorating with real seashells can also be functional, as is the case with this DIY: a shell-covered storage box. Simply glue lots of little seashells onto a wooden box to create functional storage that's so beautiful and unique that you want to keep it on display.

The idea takes inspiration from the sailor's valentine, which is a rare thrift store find that could be worth thousands. Popular in the 1800s, the shell-covered wooden boxes were often made by sailors, who collected the shells and presented the handcrafted gifts to loved ones. Since your chances of finding one at a thrift store are slim, this DIY gives you a creative way to make your own.

This DIY works best on a wooden box. The wood structure creates a stable, rigid surface that you can glue the seashells to easily. Wood also offers an elegant look itself, so any areas that show still look attractive. Sturdy paper mache boxes may also work. Check craft stores, thrift stores, and garage sales for unfinished wood or paper mache boxes to use as the base. You can use the finished DIY as pure decoration, but if you want to use it as storage, choose the box size based on what you plan to put inside the container. Use shells you already have or buy shells from a craft store. One sentimental option is to use the shells you collected on a beach vacation as the embellishments and put souvenirs from the trip inside.