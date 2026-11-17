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Fiddling with bakeware typically results in sweet treats, but not always. Sometimes, it can be the unexpected help you need to achieve a retro aesthetic on the cheap. Just take it from Yulia, the DIY pro behind Warm Placee who specializes in "making things you didn't know you needed." She chose to fashion a simple aluminum pan, such as Dollar Tree's Aluminum Cake/Stuffing Pan, into a detailed rococo picture frame that exudes vintage vibes with a contemporary twist.

By tracing an outline of an ornate picture frame design onto the malleable metal surface, she embossed the silhouette's playful scrolls and flowy lines onto it. Then, it was just a matter of cutting out the center of the aluminum piece to leave a gorgeous "antique silver" highlight to put on a wall or shelf to elevate her decor. Once you catch the final results of this Dollar Tree DIY wall art, you'll feel inclined to ditch the cake recipe and follow her lead.

Easy, engaging, and inexpensive, this repoussé project doesn't take much to come together. You simply need to trace a frame template right on the aluminum with tools like the Ceemiaa Embossing Stylus Set. If you don't have a stylus, don't worry — a pencil or a dead ball-point pen can work as well. Printable picture frame templates are available and easy to find for free or for purchase online with a simple search for "printable vintage frame designs." You may just have to experiment when scaling the template to fit the photo you want to put in the finished frame.