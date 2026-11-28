First, paint the mirror's original plastic frame to fit your room's aesthetic. Removing the frame from the mirror makes it easier to spray paint, but you can also cover the mirror if you don't want to disassemble it. To make the cardboard frame, trace around the pizza pan. Center the mirror inside that circle and trace it as well. Then, cut it out to create a ring-shaped frame.

The original creator covered the cardboard frame with natural twine. It's thin enough to wrap around the cardboard well while adding texture and an earthy look. If you want a colorful look, use macrame cord instead. It has a similar structure with a braided design to keep it from fraying, and it comes in several colors. No matter what you use, glue the end to the back of the cardboard, and wrap the string around the frame. If you want the rows to look perfect, you can align them side-by-side. For a more organic option, wrap them in overlapping passes without worrying about perfection.

For the assembly, glue the mirror and the wrapped frame to the pizza pan. If you'd like an additional layer between the frame and the mirror, add thicker rope, a row of wood beads, or other decorative elements. You can also add extra detailing. Apply a vinyl design or decorative rub-on decal to the mirror if it's intended as decor instead of a functional mirror. Then, hang it and show off the unique mirror decor that reflects your design style.