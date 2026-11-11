Stop Towels From Sliding Off Bathroom Hooks With The Simplest Addition
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Silly question: Are you tired of picking towels up from the bathroom floor? Of course you are. And it isn't just because the kids aren't paying attention; your own towel often falls right off the hook as soon as you walk away. A towel bar isn't always ideal or preferable, and hooks are great for saving space, but it seems like there should still be a simple way to keep those towels hanging where you put them.
As it turns out, there is a clever and creative way to stop towels from sliding off bathroom hooks. It's budget-friendly and doesn't require much skill, if any. With just the simplest addition of a towel loop, you can relax instead of running to check the bathroom floor every time someone goes to shower. You bathroom will stay tidy with a smarter way to hang your towels, and you will stay sane.
To add a loop, you'll need strong, 5-inch pieces of grosgrain ribbon or woven cotton webbing in a color that coordinates with your towels, as well as some straight pins and thread. If you don't have a sewing machine, you can still do this simple DIY; just understand that loops sewn with a machine are stronger and more secure. After all, it has to support the weight of a wet towel, which can be fairly heavy depending on the size of the towel.
Creating simple towel loops
To make your towel loops, pin each end of the ribbon 1 inch from each side of the center of the long edge of the towel. Some types of hooks may require a longer piece of ribbon so test this before cutting all of them. Once you're sure it's the right fit, simply double stitch a square patch at each end of ribbon to secure it to the towel.
For less obvious loops, take your ribbon strip and fold the edges under. Iron them flat and pin the ribbon flat to the edge of the towel at the center of the long edge, instead of looping it outward. Again, check that it fits your hook, and stitch the ends of the ribbon several times to ensure that it is secure. If you just don't want to sew at all, don't worry! There is a wide variety of clip on loops for towels on Amazon, like a pack of 6 Hauojaus hanging towel clips for $7.
Another option for those who want to leave their towels as-is is to modify the hooks. One possibility is to wrap each hook with waterproof, self-fusing silicone tape to create a friction barrier that grips the towels better. A hidden friction barrier can be made by applying a bit of clear silicone sealant, hot glue, or Grip Strips (a 10-piece pack available for $10 on Amazon) to the back of the hook. Any of these methods will keep your towels off the floor and on the hook where it belongs.