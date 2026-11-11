Stop Towels From Sliding Off Bathroom Hooks With The Simplest Addition

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Silly question: Are you tired of picking towels up from the bathroom floor? Of course you are. And it isn't just because the kids aren't paying attention; your own towel often falls right off the hook as soon as you walk away. A towel bar isn't always ideal or preferable, and hooks are great for saving space, but it seems like there should still be a simple way to keep those towels hanging where you put them.

As it turns out, there is a clever and creative way to stop towels from sliding off bathroom hooks. It's budget-friendly and doesn't require much skill, if any. With just the simplest addition of a towel loop, you can relax instead of running to check the bathroom floor every time someone goes to shower. You bathroom will stay tidy with a smarter way to hang your towels, and you will stay sane.

To add a loop, you'll need strong, 5-inch pieces of grosgrain ribbon or woven cotton webbing in a color that coordinates with your towels, as well as some straight pins and thread. If you don't have a sewing machine, you can still do this simple DIY; just understand that loops sewn with a machine are stronger and more secure. After all, it has to support the weight of a wet towel, which can be fairly heavy depending on the size of the towel.