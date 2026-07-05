Ditch The Towel Rack: A Smarter, More Stylish Way To Save Space In The Bathroom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While searching for creative bathroom storage ideas, it might not have crossed your mind to get rid of what seems like an essential storage item. Towel racks are one of those default bathroom storage solutions. But just because they're common doesn't mean they're the best choice. They take up a decent chunk of wall space, usually just to hold a couple of towels. It takes effort to keep them looking nice and neat since a poorly-folded towel instantly makes it look messy. Installing a new one involves making holes in the wall. The alternative? Suction cup hooks.
Stay with us. We're not talking about flimsy, dollar store suction hooks. There are products today that look like installed bathroom hardware, but with a hidden suction cup underneath. They come in a few different designs, like the Home So Suction Cup Hooks, which are knob-like hooks. There are also traditional shapes like Yohom's Vacuum Suction Cup Hook. If you need to maximize hanging space, designs like the Hasko Suction Cup Hooks have two hooks on each unit.
Compared to a towel rack, these hooks save space. Several hooks can fit into the same area as one towel rack. You might even be able to double or triple your towel storage in the same amount of wall space. Hooks are also more versatile and forgiving for everyday use. They can hold towels, bathrobes, and loofahs, and you don't need to fold items nicely to make it look neat. And with suction cup hooks, you don't need to drill into the wall.
Suction cup hooks are flexible, stylish, and space-saving
Suction cup hooks require a smooth surface to install them onto. This usually isn't a problem in bathrooms, but installation surfaces may be limited if you have textured walls. However, almost all bathrooms have at least one large smooth surface, whether it's a glass shower door or a tiled section. So, suction cup hooks are even more flexible than towel racks, since you can stick them onto the surfaces that you can't or don't want to drill into. They're easy to install and remove, leaving no damage behind. They're also reusable so you can move them around and figure out the best configuration for your bathroom, whether it's sticking one behind a smooth door to hide hanging storage, or right beside the shower opening so you can quickly grab your towel. Wall-mounted racks and hooks simply don't have this versatility to move around according to your needs and aesthetic preferences.
While these hooks are a stylish towel storage idea for the bathroom, they can have some downsides. Suction options can't bear as much weight as a screwed-in rack, so they might not hold up under very heavy towels. Towels might also have trouble drying in humid areas or if hooks are placed too close together. Towels draped over hooks are easier to manage day-to-day and look more relaxed and casual, but towel racks are also a more classic choice for traditional bathrooms, and could be a better pick if you want a more formal look.