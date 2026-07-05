Ditch The Towel Rack: A Smarter, More Stylish Way To Save Space In The Bathroom

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While searching for creative bathroom storage ideas, it might not have crossed your mind to get rid of what seems like an essential storage item. Towel racks are one of those default bathroom storage solutions. But just because they're common doesn't mean they're the best choice. They take up a decent chunk of wall space, usually just to hold a couple of towels. It takes effort to keep them looking nice and neat since a poorly-folded towel instantly makes it look messy. Installing a new one involves making holes in the wall. The alternative? Suction cup hooks.

Stay with us. We're not talking about flimsy, dollar store suction hooks. There are products today that look like installed bathroom hardware, but with a hidden suction cup underneath. They come in a few different designs, like the Home So Suction Cup Hooks, which are knob-like hooks. There are also traditional shapes like Yohom's Vacuum Suction Cup Hook. If you need to maximize hanging space, designs like the Hasko Suction Cup Hooks have two hooks on each unit.

Compared to a towel rack, these hooks save space. Several hooks can fit into the same area as one towel rack. You might even be able to double or triple your towel storage in the same amount of wall space. Hooks are also more versatile and forgiving for everyday use. They can hold towels, bathrobes, and loofahs, and you don't need to fold items nicely to make it look neat. And with suction cup hooks, you don't need to drill into the wall.