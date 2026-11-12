Skip Traditional Wreaths: This Pro Gardener's Gorgeous Alternative Works For Any Season

To get started, make sure you're slicing all of the oranges evenly so that they'll dry in the oven or dehydrator at the same speed. Once you're done making cuts, you'll place them evenly on a tray and leave them in for approximately eight hours at 135 degrees Fahrenheit in the dehydrator or 200 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven for about two to three hours. Be sure to check on the oranges regularly, as all appliances work differently and your slices may dry quicker or slower than others. To take this part of the process out of the equation, you can also snag a few bags of Aotrytion's Dried Sliced Oranges from Amazon to speed things up.

Set your citrus aside and use a large bowl to trace the outline of your wreath on your cardboard cutout, utilizing scissors to cut the frame and a blade to take out the smaller circle at the center. The option is yours, but you can also paint the cardboard if you'd like to add an extra element of flair. However, you'll be layering your slices closely on top of one another, hot gluing them together to add dimension, so the cardboard likely won't show through. Once the wreath is dry, use your hot glue gun to fasten a delicate bow at its center and one to hang the piece.

While an all-orange wreath makes for great everyday decor, you can add slices of lemon, grapefruit, or lime as well, should you want to differentiate the look. You can add greenery (the faux variety would work best for longevity — even evergreen branches can dry and shed quickly) amongst the slices for another fun nod to nature. Consider making more slices than needed, as you don't want to end up with a sparse orange wreath. You can accentuate presents with dried orange gift toppers or add a few pieces of produce to your Christmas tree. Just make a small hole in your orange slice, cut a piece of jute twine, tie it through, and you're left with a sweet DIY Christmas ornament.