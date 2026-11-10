Easily Upcycle A Broken Vase Into A Unique Garden Planter

Ceramic vases are beautiful, weighty, and perfect for giving your flowers an elegant home. However, they can also be fragile, leading to cracks and breaks. In the worst cases, one clumsy move sends your vase crashing to the floor. Luckily, just because it's broken doesn't mean it can't be used again. With some creativity, you can give fragmented vases new life, all without spending hours gluing the pieces together. Instead, they can serve as repurposed planters for your outdoor greenery and flowers.

To recreate this project, you'll want to work with a ceramic or clay variety. (Skip broken glass vases as the sharp edges can cause injuries.) If you have a vase that has a crack, cover the area with a towel and gently hit the edge with a hammer for a clean break. You can customize the look to your liking, especially if it's a larger vase. Just make sure you wear gloves and eyewear to protect yourself.