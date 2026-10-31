Woman Uses Garden Hooks To Create Bathroom Storage With A Clever DIY

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No matter how much you try to stay organized, the bathroom counter is a breeding ground for clutter. Between skin care, hair products, and the little things you reach for every day, it can seem like there's barely room to set down a toothbrush. You could always toss everything in a drawer for a quick way to clear the surface, but it's sure to come back to haunt you eventually. Sometimes, you just want your everyday essentials within reach in a way that looks... nice. In that case, this little bathroom shelving idea might fit the bill.

SheSoCraftDee on YouTube creates a three-tier organizer using two long, S-shaped garden hooks and three small wooden trays from Dollar Tree. The hooks are used to support the sides, while the trays are where you put your small bathroom essentials. Think things like cotton balls, hair ties, flossers, or Q-tips — all the supplies you're frequently reaching for. The trays' raised edges will keep little items contained, and arranging them vertically makes the most of your precious counter space.

For your version, gather three Crafter's Square Wooden Trays, two Garden Collection Metal Garden Hooks, adhesive, and optional paint or stain. The creator uses a combination of hot glue and E6000, which should be strong enough to hold lightweight bathroom items. If you're going to paint or stain the wooden trays, grab a paintbrush or a clean rag to do so. Last but not least, you'll need some Crafters Square Jumbo Craft Sticks and a pair of scissors.