Woman Uses Garden Hooks To Create Bathroom Storage With A Clever DIY
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No matter how much you try to stay organized, the bathroom counter is a breeding ground for clutter. Between skin care, hair products, and the little things you reach for every day, it can seem like there's barely room to set down a toothbrush. You could always toss everything in a drawer for a quick way to clear the surface, but it's sure to come back to haunt you eventually. Sometimes, you just want your everyday essentials within reach in a way that looks... nice. In that case, this little bathroom shelving idea might fit the bill.
SheSoCraftDee on YouTube creates a three-tier organizer using two long, S-shaped garden hooks and three small wooden trays from Dollar Tree. The hooks are used to support the sides, while the trays are where you put your small bathroom essentials. Think things like cotton balls, hair ties, flossers, or Q-tips — all the supplies you're frequently reaching for. The trays' raised edges will keep little items contained, and arranging them vertically makes the most of your precious counter space.
For your version, gather three Crafter's Square Wooden Trays, two Garden Collection Metal Garden Hooks, adhesive, and optional paint or stain. The creator uses a combination of hot glue and E6000, which should be strong enough to hold lightweight bathroom items. If you're going to paint or stain the wooden trays, grab a paintbrush or a clean rag to do so. Last but not least, you'll need some Crafters Square Jumbo Craft Sticks and a pair of scissors.
Assembling the tiered organizer
First things first, you'll want to cover the trays' handles with the craft sticks. Simply cut the sticks to fit the sides of the trays and hot-glue them in place. Then, paint or stain the trays and let them dry completely before moving on to assembling. When they're ready, lay one garden hook flat and arrange the three trays on top to check their spacing. Position one near the bottom, one in the middle, and one near the top, leaving enough clearance so you can reach into the containers with ease.
From there, apply a line of E6000 and a dollop of hot glue to the hook, then place the trays, one by one, on top. Once you have the trays attached to one side, position the second hook against the opposite end, checking that everything is square and level. For extra security, add some clamps while everything dries. Once fully cured, stand the organizer upright on a counter and stock it with your bathroom essentials. You can even pair this Dollar Tree DIY bathroom organizer with small jars and decor — just make sure you keep heavier items on the bottom tray.
If a simple wood stain or solid paint color isn't your vibe, try stenciling patterns or decoupaging the exterior. Sticking little labels along the fronts of the trays can also help you stay extra organized. And if your garden hooks vary in size, consider adding more or fewer wooden trays depending on what will fit. You might even want to mount this organizer on the wall with brackets and screws or Command X-Large Strips if you'd rather keep your bathroom counter entirely clutter-free.