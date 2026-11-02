Add Hanging Storage To Your Garage With This Simple Milk Crate DIY

Remember those milk crates you used in your dorm room for everything from record storage to extra seating? We're throwing it back, but this time with a new appreciation for the simple plastic bins. We're using them for easy, affordable garage storage and organization. The idea is to simply mount the sturdy high-density polyethylene plastic crates with the bottom of the bin flat against the wall, as demonstrated by Samgreen_maker. It becomes a bit of a floating shelf for your garage wall. By mounting the crates directly to the wall where you have open vertical space, you're increasing your storage capabilities without taking up precious shelf space on your existing shelving.

No milk crates? No problem! You can buy them new — the Fleet Farm 16-Quart Milk Crate is only $7.99, and other farm and home improvement stores also sell them. If you don't care about having a matching set, check on Facebook Marketplace or your local Habitat for Humanity ReStore location for cheaper used options. Either way, using milk crates for customized hanging storage is a more affordable alternative to pricy garage storage systems. And since the crates are relatively small, you can fit them into little pockets of space. Add just a few or fill an entire wall with crates, depending on your storage needs.

They're also relatively easy to install — you screw the bin directly to the wall. The open grid design offer natural openings for the screws (and all of those gaps allow for good ventilation for your shelving). You'll need concrete screws, anchors, and a masonry bit for your drill if your garage has cinder block walls.