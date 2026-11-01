The Valuable Cookie Jar With Vintage Charm That Collectors Still Hunt For

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If you're going for retro vibes in the kitchen, an animal-shaped cookie jar is essential. The houses of yore all sported kitschy canisters for sweet treats, like the beloved Shawnee Smiley Pig and the Brush Pottery Company Circus Horse, an equestrian gem that can cost thousands today. However, the Lefton Puppy Pal is considered the crown jewel of cookie jars and one of collectors' most sought-after finds. Its whimsical touches, playful paint colors, and delicate features make it as irresistible as the treats inside — but it'll cost ya.

Made by the Lefton Company, the Puppy Pal is one of the line's most iconic works. Hungarian expat George Zoltan Lefton got the business underway in Chicago in 1941, a difficult time in history. At the onset of World War II, Lefton helped a Japanese-American friend clean up his business after it was looted. After the war, the friend connected Lefton to manufacturers in Occupied Japan, an important tidbit to note if you're looking for authentic items from the company. Despite the challenging times, Lefton's work pressed on with enchanting figurines, teapots, vases, wall pockets, and of course, cookie jars, and production overseas continued until 1970. Puppy Pal was issued in the '50s, and nowadays, the cookie jar averages around $900 in second-hand shops and virtual retailers like Etsy and eBay.