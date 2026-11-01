Hide Entryway Clutter With A Stylish Storage Find From Target
An entryway holds great power and responsibility. It's your home's first impression, your guest's warm welcome, and your family's go-to storage spot. The latter of these functions most likely means it's pretty easy for things to pile up, so those entryway furniture and decor ideas need to be as practical as they are chic. If you're looking to contain the ever-growing pile of stuff but don't want to deny yourself an aesthetically-pleasing accent, consider the LauKingdom Storage Bench from Target.
Earning a 4.8-star review from the retailer's customers, the storage bench and seat clocks in at just under 18 inches high, 16 ¾ inches wide, and 39 ⅖ inches deep. The piece comes in two rich color options, rustic taupe or vintage walnut. Though it typically costs $220, this find is on sale for $110 at the time of publication. Its linen cushion rests on top of a sturdy hardwood bench with chic but durable faux rattan panels that add a mid-century modern style, all while tapping into one of design's latest fabric renaissance.
Reviews tout the appearance of the piece, with one shopper stating it offers, "Authentic natural personality instead of looking like generic mass produced furniture." Others praise its durability, revealing the versatile pick is compact while still providing, "Much-needed storage and seating without obstructing foot traffic." The description notes the ample storage space is ideal for shoes, bags, and other everyday necessities, and the accessory can hold five pairs of shoes at a time. (Keep in mind, high boots will need to be stored on their side.)
This storage bench is a stylish and practical entryway pick
Rattan, a popular '80s fabric, has reemerged in a big way since its prolific 2025 appearance at Maison&Objet. Once reserved for tropical, summer vibes, the fabric has transitioned into an everyday, timeless selection — though some design pros would argue that it was all along. Looks aside, rattan is favored for being resilient yet delicate, and the faux rattan panels featured in this Target accessory only require minimal upkeep with a damp cloth. Faux rattan also has better moisture and temperature resistance while holding more weight than its natural counterpart, which is handy for a piece of furniture close to your front door. Now that warmth and comfort have outweighed the minimalism mindset, rattan is beloved for creating a lived-in feel and bringing a taste of nature indoors.
Should you have your eye on this Target piece, it's crucial to complement the rattan texture with similar natural-looking accents, rich textiles (which means a throw pillow is necessary), antique finds (such as gold mirrors), and a houseplant or two in order to accentuate the natural vibes. Before purchasing, keep in mind that customers note the faux rattan is susceptible to catching rogue pet hair and the cushion does accumulate dirt and can crease if bent improperly. One shopper did note a few issues with squeaky hinges on the panels, so make sure to assemble the bench properly.