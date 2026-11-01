Hide Entryway Clutter With A Stylish Storage Find From Target

An entryway holds great power and responsibility. It's your home's first impression, your guest's warm welcome, and your family's go-to storage spot. The latter of these functions most likely means it's pretty easy for things to pile up, so those entryway furniture and decor ideas need to be as practical as they are chic. If you're looking to contain the ever-growing pile of stuff but don't want to deny yourself an aesthetically-pleasing accent, consider the LauKingdom Storage Bench from Target.

Earning a 4.8-star review from the retailer's customers, the storage bench and seat clocks in at just under 18 inches high, 16 ¾ inches wide, and 39 ⅖ inches deep. The piece comes in two rich color options, rustic taupe or vintage walnut. Though it typically costs $220, this find is on sale for $110 at the time of publication. Its linen cushion rests on top of a sturdy hardwood bench with chic but durable faux rattan panels that add a mid-century modern style, all while tapping into one of design's latest fabric renaissance.

Reviews tout the appearance of the piece, with one shopper stating it offers, "Authentic natural personality instead of looking like generic mass produced furniture." Others praise its durability, revealing the versatile pick is compact while still providing, "Much-needed storage and seating without obstructing foot traffic." The description notes the ample storage space is ideal for shoes, bags, and other everyday necessities, and the accessory can hold five pairs of shoes at a time. (Keep in mind, high boots will need to be stored on their side.)