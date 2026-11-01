Not Subway Tile Backsplash: Erin Napier's Budget-Friendly Alternative For Modern Homes

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Finding inspiring backsplash ideas is difficult when inspo sites contain a ton of the same subway tile. Sometimes you need to think outside the box, and that starts with realizing that a kitchen backsplash doesn't need to be made using tile at all. While they're convenient and easy to clean, many of these traditional backsplashes don't have much wow-factor. So, you may want to ditch the basic subway tile backsplash for a stunning alternative like this wooden one used by Erin Napier.

In Season 9, Episode 6 of "Home Town", the HGTV star opts for a pole wrap backsplash in a beautiful honey-toned finish to bring warmth to the kitchen. "This is a very interesting backsplash material this time," Napier says in the episode. "You know what pole wrap is? It's like thin strips of wood that have fabric backing. It wouldn't work for everyone's kitchen, but [the homeowner] Lane is extremely neat and tidy. I know she's going to have no trouble keeping this backsplash clean."

Not only is it an unusual choice of backsplash that instantly catches the eye, but it's also a budget-friendly option. This Bamboo Pole Wrap Roll from Amazon is under $20 for a 96-by-12 inch roll. It's a simple way to install a wood backsplash, bringing a natural, organic feel to kitchens, a space which often ends up feeling cold and sterile when too much tile is used.