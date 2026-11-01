Not Subway Tile Backsplash: Erin Napier's Budget-Friendly Alternative For Modern Homes
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Finding inspiring backsplash ideas is difficult when inspo sites contain a ton of the same subway tile. Sometimes you need to think outside the box, and that starts with realizing that a kitchen backsplash doesn't need to be made using tile at all. While they're convenient and easy to clean, many of these traditional backsplashes don't have much wow-factor. So, you may want to ditch the basic subway tile backsplash for a stunning alternative like this wooden one used by Erin Napier.
In Season 9, Episode 6 of "Home Town", the HGTV star opts for a pole wrap backsplash in a beautiful honey-toned finish to bring warmth to the kitchen. "This is a very interesting backsplash material this time," Napier says in the episode. "You know what pole wrap is? It's like thin strips of wood that have fabric backing. It wouldn't work for everyone's kitchen, but [the homeowner] Lane is extremely neat and tidy. I know she's going to have no trouble keeping this backsplash clean."
Not only is it an unusual choice of backsplash that instantly catches the eye, but it's also a budget-friendly option. This Bamboo Pole Wrap Roll from Amazon is under $20 for a 96-by-12 inch roll. It's a simple way to install a wood backsplash, bringing a natural, organic feel to kitchens, a space which often ends up feeling cold and sterile when too much tile is used.
Installing a pole wrap backsplash to bring warmth to a kitchen
The great benefit of using pole wrap for a backsplash is that it's easy to DIY. This is because it's flexible, lightweight, and easy to cut, so you don't even need any power tools to install it. After you've measured the space where you want to use it, you can simply cut it to size with scissors or a utility knife. Then, it can be fixed to the wall using tile adhesive.
As with all wooden materials, you should treat or seal raw pole wrap if using it for a kitchen backsplash. You can do this with a water-based polyurethane. Alternatively, to tint the wood, you could use a wax-based wood stain, which will also provide a water-resistant barrier. Napier opts for the Minwax Early American Stain for a warm, honey-toned finish. But you could go lighter for an airer look or darker to make a bolder statement.
The best part? You don't have to limit pole wrap to a backsplash, either. In the "Home Town" project, Napier and her team also used it to wrap the base of the peninsula island for a cohesive look. It could also be used as a DIY way to update dated cabinets. However, as hinted at by Napier, it's worth noting that a pole wrap backsplash will require maintenance. Dirt and grime can build up in the grooves between the slats. So, regular cleaning and maintenance are important to keep a pole wrap backsplash looking as good as possible.