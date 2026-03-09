Take Your Cabinets From Dated To Dazzling With A DIY Refresh That Looks High-End

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every once in a while, an idea comes along that is simply genius. This cabinet upgrade idea using pole wrap is one of those. As a professional woodworker who has built cabinets for years, it almost blew my mind when I saw it done. It's elegant, easy to do, practical, and most importantly, looks stunning. It can also solve a problem that many of us have in our homes: low-quality, mass-manufactured cabinets. On the one hand, they are such a bargain that they are hard to resist. I frankly can't build a cabinet from scratch for what a builder can charge. On the other hand, they're so plain and boring that they are a true eyesore. This clever use of pole wrap is an affordable way to lift their aesthetic appeal. It's a cabinet refresh that will give your dated kitchen a whole new look.

You may never have heard of pole wrap, and don't feel bad about that. It is a product not commonly used in the DIY world. (Although I'm thinking it should be.) In its most common form, it consists of ½-inch-wide (about 5/32-inch-thick) veneer-covered MDF strips mounted to a flexible backing. The veneer is most commonly red oak. There is also a bamboo-veneered pole wrap from the ULTAC Store available on Amazon. If you are going to get yours from a big-box home improvement store, you should check ahead of time — they may need to order it for you. You can stain it or paint it, and the regular geometric pattern of the strips (installed vertically or horizontally) to create a beautiful look.