Transform Simple Spoons Into A Clever Garden Tool

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Before planting a garden, it's a good idea to gather all the tools you'll need for success. One's first thoughts might go to essentials like a trowel, pruners, and a hose. However, plant markers should also make the list! It's crucial to know the location of your seeds in order to provide them proper care, and if the plants are already grown, you don't want to accidentally mix them up. What many have found is that spoons can be turned into cute and clever markers – all you have to do is label them and stick them in the ground!

This DIY is perfect for eco-conscious green thumbs who prefer to repurpose old household items in the garden, as the benefits of using metal spoons as plant markers are pretty clear: They are durable and resistant to weather damage, and many boast vintage charm and decorative detail. There are so many different looks, but each one adds the same amount of whimsy to a garden. Another perk is that it's a budget-friendly project. Do you have a few extra spoons in your drawer that you'd never miss? If so, there's no need to purchase typical plant markers. Flatware is also commonly donated to thrift stores or sold at estate sales. As long as it's not from a valuable antique silverware brand, you can often get pieces on the cheap. With that, you just need a permanent marker and maybe a few basic tools to complete this quirky set of homemade garden labels.