Transform Simple Spoons Into A Clever Garden Tool
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Before planting a garden, it's a good idea to gather all the tools you'll need for success. One's first thoughts might go to essentials like a trowel, pruners, and a hose. However, plant markers should also make the list! It's crucial to know the location of your seeds in order to provide them proper care, and if the plants are already grown, you don't want to accidentally mix them up. What many have found is that spoons can be turned into cute and clever markers – all you have to do is label them and stick them in the ground!
This DIY is perfect for eco-conscious green thumbs who prefer to repurpose old household items in the garden, as the benefits of using metal spoons as plant markers are pretty clear: They are durable and resistant to weather damage, and many boast vintage charm and decorative detail. There are so many different looks, but each one adds the same amount of whimsy to a garden. Another perk is that it's a budget-friendly project. Do you have a few extra spoons in your drawer that you'd never miss? If so, there's no need to purchase typical plant markers. Flatware is also commonly donated to thrift stores or sold at estate sales. As long as it's not from a valuable antique silverware brand, you can often get pieces on the cheap. With that, you just need a permanent marker and maybe a few basic tools to complete this quirky set of homemade garden labels.
How to make the cutest plant markers using spoons
This project can be as simple as you please — you could just write the name of the seed or plant on either the front or back of the spoon's bowl. But to give the spoons a neater look and make them easier to label, hammer the bowls of the spoons flat. Use a wood block or other flat surface between the hammer and spoon to avoid leaving marks as you flatten the metal. Then, start making the plant labels you'll need now and in the future. For instance, if you wanted to grow an herb garden, you might create basil, oregano, and thyme labels to make identification a breeze. Naturally, the bigger the spoon, the more writing space you'll have for longer plant names (serving spoons are a great choice).
You can make the labels even more permanent by debossing the plant names into the spoon with letter stamps, such as the Amazon Basics Metal Stamping Kit. Find the center of the spoon, and hammer in the plant name starting from the middle letter and expanding outward. Fill in the letters with a marker to help them stand out more, and wipe the excess off the spoons.
For a fun alternative idea, draw pictures instead of using words. Waterproof markers like these Craiiby Oil-Based Paint Pens will withstand the elements so you can add your own whimsical designs — just imagine how adorable your metal spoons would look featuring images of carrots, tomatoes, and zucchini. When finished, stake the spoon labels into the garden handles first, right by their corresponding plants. You could also easily craft markers for your inside greenery. Even old baby spoons can be nestled into flower pots, marked with just the first letter of the blooms.