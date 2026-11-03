Not Regular Tools: There's An Easy Way To Sharpen Blades That's Lying In The Yard

A leftover concrete block — or any concrete block — has more uses than you might think. Because of its abrasive surface, it can also sharpen certain blades when you're in a pinch and don't have a whetstone available. With the right technique, wet concrete can remove dull metal and recreate a usable cutting edge.

The method will work most naturally on a flat, straight blade whose existing bevel can sit evenly against the block. Think of a plane iron or a chisel. The bevel is the angled strip of metal that makes up the cutting edge. The process of sharpening removes material from this area until its two surfaces meet in a fine point, creating the blade. Because concrete is harder than the steel being hardened in this circumstance, it can perform that job. But different concrete blocks will cut at different speeds and leave different scratch patterns, so the finished edge may therefore end up rougher than one produced with a graded sharpening stone.

You should avoid using this method on really valuable knives or blades with curved, serrated, or unusually shaped edges. Those designs will need sharpening tools that match their profiles; serrated knives will need a tapered sharpening rod, while mower blades must be sharpened evenly and balanced before being reinstalled. You also shouldn't try this method with cracked, bent, or deeply chipped blades; they should be repaired professionally or replaced rather than rubbed against concrete.