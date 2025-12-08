Level Up Your Kitchen Knife Sharpening Game With This Clever Sharpie Trick

Sharpening a knife, whether you're learning how to sharpen one used in the kitchen or one I use in my shop as a professional woodworker, is a frustrating task — but it doesn't have to be. By using a Sharpie to monitor your progress, you can accurately see how you are sharpening the knife's bevel. Because a sharp knife is all about the bevel, or the angle at which the blade is ground to make the cutting edge very thin.

My old lutherie instructor, Larry Frye, explained to me that a perfect cutting edge should be infinitely thin and infinitely smooth — everything else is a compromise. The bevel grind also makes the thin cutting-edge uniform, so as to offer little resistance through friction. A knife gets dull as that cutting edge gets nicked up and deformed by use.

The secret to sharpening dull kitchen knives, therefore, is returning that edge to its thin smooth shape. We do that by removing tiny amounts of metal from the knife, eliminating the irregularities that have dulled it over time. But, you don't need to or want to change the angle of the bevel — which is where the Sharpie comes in.