The Secret To Sharpening Dull Kitchen Knives Is Already In Your Pantry
There are few things as frustrating as a dull knife when you're in the middle of making a meal. Not only are dull blades frustrating to use, but incredibly dangerous. When using a dull knife, you are forced to use more force in your cutting motion, which results in less control over the blade, making the knife more likely to slip. So, if you are in need of a quick solution in the kitchen to dull knives, you can use aluminum foil to sharpen your kitchen knives in a pinch.
To begin, you will need a decent sized strip of aluminum foil, giving you plenty of space to fold it. Fold the sheet of foil several times so it is thick enough for you to pull the knife fully across the foil without hurting yourself. This folded aluminum foil will serve as an imitation of a sharpening block, and you should place it on a cutting board or another cut-safe surface. Next, put on cut-resistant gloves for safety and begin pulling the dull knife across the surface of the foil at a 20-degree angle with slight pressure. You should do this about 10 to 15 times, and then your knife should be ready to use.
How to sharpen knives with aluminum foil
To know when you might need to pull the aluminum foil out for a quick sharpen, there are a few signs to look out for. If you start needing to saw your food, as opposed to your knife gliding through, you should probably sharpen your knife. Additionally, if you have to use the tip of your blade, use two hands to wield your knife, or if your knife is crushing your food, it's time to pull out the foil. This material isn't just useful for cooking and sharpening knives; there are also 18 other genius aluminum foil home hacks you should know about.
Before you sharpen your knives with aluminum foil, know that this solution is more for knives that are just beginning to dull. Knives with more thorough damage won't be effectively sharpened by foil. You should not try to use aluminum foil to sharpen serrated or ceramic blades. While aluminum foil can work as a temporary solution, you should acquire a proper sharpening tool. To sharpen kitchen knives, you can use a whetstone, honing steel, or electric sharpeners for the best results. If your knives begin to rust, you should know how to remove oxidation stains on a knife blade.