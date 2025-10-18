The Secret To Sharpening Dull Kitchen Knives Is Already In Your Pantry

There are few things as frustrating as a dull knife when you're in the middle of making a meal. Not only are dull blades frustrating to use, but incredibly dangerous. When using a dull knife, you are forced to use more force in your cutting motion, which results in less control over the blade, making the knife more likely to slip. So, if you are in need of a quick solution in the kitchen to dull knives, you can use aluminum foil to sharpen your kitchen knives in a pinch.

To begin, you will need a decent sized strip of aluminum foil, giving you plenty of space to fold it. Fold the sheet of foil several times so it is thick enough for you to pull the knife fully across the foil without hurting yourself. This folded aluminum foil will serve as an imitation of a sharpening block, and you should place it on a cutting board or another cut-safe surface. Next, put on cut-resistant gloves for safety and begin pulling the dull knife across the surface of the foil at a 20-degree angle with slight pressure. You should do this about 10 to 15 times, and then your knife should be ready to use.