Say Goodbye To Your Old Shower Curtains: The Trendy Style That Offers A Softer Look
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If you didn't think a shower curtain could make a big difference to your bathroom design, think again. In a space where design elements may be minimal, this one can really stand out. A super plain shower curtain doesn't add much to a bathroom's aesthetic. But if you don't want your bathroom to look unfashionable, don't opt for an overly gaudy, elaborate pattern either. These bold and, let's face it, often tacky prints can easily overwhelm an otherwise stylish space. So, it's time to ditch that grimy shower curtain for a sleek alternative that's more on trend. Opt for a grounding neutral or an earthy toned curtain that feels warmer and more calming.
The reason? Well, in 2026, modern bathroom designs are softer and more elegant. The aim is to create a space that feels lived in, with decorative details that like the rest of your home. Warm and trending bathroom colors like beige and taupe look contemporary and help create a sophisticated, spa-like sanctuary. They're also timeless and pair easily with other shades. This doesn't mean you can't opt for a pattern at all (in fact, patterned shower curtains are a great way to bring interest to a bathroom that feels plain), but for an on-trend look, the key is to practice restraint when it comes to your color palette.
Choosing a neutral shower curtain for a modern bathroom
A classic taupe or a soft greige patterned shower curtain makes for a chic spa bathroom idea. Plain doesn't have to be boring, either. A small detail like a colored border can add subtle detail without going over the top. For example, BTTN's Beige Scalloped Shower Curtain has a sleek and contemporary silhouette, but the linen effect weave and black trim add visual interest.
That brings us to the material. Instead of a bold pattern that can detract from the rest of your bathroom design, choose a simple colorway but prioritize texture. Instead of a plastic curtain that feels cheap, you could opt for a natural material like cotton and use a shower liner instead. "A soft shower curtain is one of the simplest ways to warm a bathroom," interior designer Tom Cox told The Telegraph. A waffle weave or seersucker shower curtain also make great choices for cozy texture.
If you prefer a patterned shower curtain to add personality to your bathroom, then choose one in earthy tones for a sophisticated, modern look. "For me, a ticking stripe is timeless, introducing subtle pattern and character to make a bathroom all the more welcoming," Lucy Uren Purdy, founder of Rowen & Wren, told Ideal Home. If the foundational color is beige or off-white, a thin sage green or red stripe will blend in beautifully, adding just enough color while still keeping the overall palette neutral.