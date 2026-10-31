Why You Should Think Twice Before Using A Mulching Lawn Mower

A mulching lawn mower doesn't directly cause disease in healthy grass. It can, however, spread or worsen an existing problem if the mulcher is used in the wrong way. A mulcher repeatedly chops the grass and throws the cuttings back to the lawn. This means that the infection may spread around the lawn if the cutting grass is infected.

The problem of spreading disease is easy to overlook because mulching is normally good for a lawn: The grass cut by the machine rots fast and gives its nutrients back to the soil. So there's no reason to stop mulching a dry, healthy lawn. The concern begins once the grass is already infected.

A mulching mower can pass through a diseased patch before carrying damp clippings beneath its deck and across the surrounding turf. The University of Florida recommends mowing an area affected by an active leaf disease last specifically to reduce the chance of spreading it. It also suggests avoiding mowing grass while it's wet due to potential pathogen spread through the water. But remember, brown grass alone doesn't prove that disease is present. Drought stress, insects, pet urine, fertilizer damage, and mowing too low can cause the same discoloration. Some brown spots may need an expert to inspect them to understand what the issue is.