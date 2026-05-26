What To Do If You Spot Round Brown Spots In Your Lawn And Grass

There are tall-tale signs of NRS everyone with cool-season turfgrass ought to look out for. This fungal disease often first presents during cool wet weather in the spring, first as patches that are lighter green than the rest of the surrounding turf. These circular areas can then grow in size and eventually turn red or brown, particularly when weather conditions are hot and dry, and grassroots can no longer take in water due to extensive damage. Spots may start in sizes of ½ to 1 foot in diameter before getting as large as 3 feet! These also persist into the fall season.

When inspected more closely, you might see other characteristic signs of NRS. While blades may look dark yellow or brown, you may notice individual sheaths turn dark brown (or even black) in color. In the fall, you might see red blades of grass in the mix. Any grass that comes up with a simple tug test is also concerning, especially if you see the roots are visibly rotted. Wilted grass is another red flag for NRS, particularly during the summer months.

All of these signs can point to NRS in your lawn. However, the only way to obtain definite confirmation of this fungal disease is by testing the afflicted areas. This is typically done by a university extension office, which can diagnose samples of turf (including roots) you collect in a clean plastic bag (keep it at about room temperature to ensure the fungus stays alive). Once you've determined NRS has infected your lawn, it's time to take steps to contain the spread.