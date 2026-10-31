Grab Clothespins And Transform Them Into A Wooden Storage Basket

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An elegant wooden basket can go a long way when you're trying to cut back on the clutter in your space. These kinds of storage fixtures come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, and unfortunately, buying them at a home goods store isn't always cheap. The good news is, you can swiftly piece together such a container yourself with wooden clothespins and a couple of other craft supplies that you probably already have lying around.

To make the lid, all you have to do is glue your pins together in a wheel-like formation, with a large wooden bead in the middle. For the sides of the basket, you simply have to attach clothespin halves to a wheel of cardboard facing outward, and link them together along the outside with a bit of jute cord. The finished DIY will look chic and is a creative way to use baskets to organize your kitchen.

You may already have a collection of spare clothespins at home, but if you don't, there's no need to fret, because buying them won't cost a fortune. A 50-pack of Mr. Pen large wooden clothespins from Amazon, for example, retails for under $6, and you can get them in various sizes. PVA glue is a must for this project, as is a bit of burlap fabric for the interior of the basket. And if you want to give your lid a layered look, you'll want a set of smaller clothespins, too. This DIY is also ideal for those seeking to organize cluttered bathroom drawers.