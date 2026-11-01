Say Goodbye To Nail Polish Clutter: There's A Cuter Way To Add Vanity Storage

Once you've got your picnic basket secured, give it a good clean to rid yourself of any thrift store residue. Check that the handle, hinges, and closures are working properly, especially if you plan to carry it around. As far as the inside goes, the best setup is one that lets you see what you have without having to unpack everything, so play around until everything looks right.

The DIYer uses the deep basket section for upright bottles, and you could also add small removable trays or dividers to keep them from knocking together. Grouping polishes by color or adding a swatch to each bottle's cap is a simple decluttering hack that can make it easier to find your favorite shade. Any neighboring compartment could also hold a gel lamp or a pouch containing nail clippers and other tools.

The top of your picnic basket might have some sort of elastic straps that were originally intended for dishes, and our DIYer recommends using those to secure packaged press-on nails or a small tool pouch; just make sure everything stays put when you close the lid. If you're planning on storing the basket out in the open, maybe tie a bow from a silk ribbon along the handle to really bring everything together.