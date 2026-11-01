Say Goodbye To Nail Polish Clutter: There's A Cuter Way To Add Vanity Storage
Raise your hand if your nail polish collection is overflowing with chaos. It seems to happen out of nowhere — one minute you have a small collection of a few shades, and the next, your vanity is overcome with lacquer bottles and endless press-on kits. Most of us toss everything into a drawer or clear bin, but digging through it for your favorite color every other week isn't exactly a relaxing start to an at-home manicure. Before you order another plastic organizer on Amazon, search for a thrift store solution for organizing messy drawers that's cute enough to leave on display. DIYer @taratheestie on TikTok does just that, and the result is a super cute, functional, and portable manicure station.
Picnic baskets are a vintage thrift store find that makes organizing beautiful, housing your nail supplies in a charming repurposed container. The DIYer uses a picnic basket to organize all her manicure essentials, closing the convenient lid to hide everything away when finished. The woven basket also looks great if you have a cottage-core aesthetic at home, and can even be put on display. Plus, we're willing to bet it costs less than a new organizer.
Give your nail supplies a charming new home
Once you've got your picnic basket secured, give it a good clean to rid yourself of any thrift store residue. Check that the handle, hinges, and closures are working properly, especially if you plan to carry it around. As far as the inside goes, the best setup is one that lets you see what you have without having to unpack everything, so play around until everything looks right.
The DIYer uses the deep basket section for upright bottles, and you could also add small removable trays or dividers to keep them from knocking together. Grouping polishes by color or adding a swatch to each bottle's cap is a simple decluttering hack that can make it easier to find your favorite shade. Any neighboring compartment could also hold a gel lamp or a pouch containing nail clippers and other tools.
The top of your picnic basket might have some sort of elastic straps that were originally intended for dishes, and our DIYer recommends using those to secure packaged press-on nails or a small tool pouch; just make sure everything stays put when you close the lid. If you're planning on storing the basket out in the open, maybe tie a bow from a silk ribbon along the handle to really bring everything together.