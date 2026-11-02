Toss Bulky Toilet Paper Holders & Grab This Space-Saving Find From Target
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When space is limited, you don't want toilet paper taking up more space than it needs to. There are all sorts of hidden toilet paper storage hacks for extra rolls. However, you might feel limited when it comes to storage for the rolls that are in use. It's an unglamorous but necessary item to keep visible. Most toilet paper holders expect you to give up some wall or floor space. However, the Brightroom Over the Tank Toilet Paper Holder is a no-drill and space-saving alternative.
This simple toilet paper holder has a hook at the top to hang it from the side of a toilet tank. It mounts over the tank rim, and the lid covers the hook. The design is very bare-bones, with two posts to hold a couple of toilet paper rolls. It's an accessory that can work in minimalist bathrooms, where even a wall-mounted or floor holder feels like extra visual clutter. Even in more decorated bathrooms, the simple style helps it fade into the background. The white color matches most toilets, and it almost looks like part of the tank. At the very least, this design keeps all the toilet-related items in one spot. It might not be the most aesthetic part of your bathroom, but it's utilitarian and contained. With space for two, it can always hold a few backup rolls, too.
This compact, ultra-minimalist holder can work well in small bathrooms
Even more practically, this design is an effective way to add storage in cramped bathrooms. Most people don't stick anything else on the side of a toilet, so the holder takes advantage of an often-unused space. Most toilet paper holders are freestanding or mounted to the wall or side of a vanity. Now, you can use that area for other items, like a slim side table, a narrow storage cart, or wall art.
This product has a 4.1-star rating from over 100 reviews. While most reviewers are happy with the holder, a few mention possible downsides. The first is inherent in the design. If you use it as your main holder, you have to reach behind you to grab the toilet paper. Also, the rod opening makes it best for the right side of the tank (when you're facing the toilet), which limits placement. Lastly, some say it didn't fit their toilet very well. It seems to depend on the tank shape, but for some, it ended up sitting at an awkward angle which disrupts the neat, minimalist look.
That being said, it fits straight up-and-down on many tanks. For the majority of reviewers, this holder was a worthwhile buy. One commenter explains, "I've tried so many solutions for our small bathroom and everything seemed to make it feel cramped. This was perfect! It's not ideal if you have the room because you have to reach behind you." While it has some drawbacks, it may be an option for those who truly have no space for traditional toilet paper holders. And speaking of toilet paper, consider these creative ways to upcycle empty toilet paper rolls for storage after you finish your next roll.