Toss Bulky Toilet Paper Holders & Grab This Space-Saving Find From Target

Even more practically, this design is an effective way to add storage in cramped bathrooms. Most people don't stick anything else on the side of a toilet, so the holder takes advantage of an often-unused space. Most toilet paper holders are freestanding or mounted to the wall or side of a vanity. Now, you can use that area for other items, like a slim side table, a narrow storage cart, or wall art.

This product has a 4.1-star rating from over 100 reviews. While most reviewers are happy with the holder, a few mention possible downsides. The first is inherent in the design. If you use it as your main holder, you have to reach behind you to grab the toilet paper. Also, the rod opening makes it best for the right side of the tank (when you're facing the toilet), which limits placement. Lastly, some say it didn't fit their toilet very well. It seems to depend on the tank shape, but for some, it ended up sitting at an awkward angle which disrupts the neat, minimalist look.

That being said, it fits straight up-and-down on many tanks. For the majority of reviewers, this holder was a worthwhile buy. One commenter explains, "I've tried so many solutions for our small bathroom and everything seemed to make it feel cramped. This was perfect! It's not ideal if you have the room because you have to reach behind you." While it has some drawbacks, it may be an option for those who truly have no space for traditional toilet paper holders. And speaking of toilet paper, consider these creative ways to upcycle empty toilet paper rolls for storage after you finish your next roll.