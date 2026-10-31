Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Into A Unique Vintage-Inspired Vase With An Easy DIY
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While pool noodles are a summer staple, they may not seem to have much purpose once the season for splashing is over. However, one simple DIY can turn noodles into a stylish vintage-inspired vase. By embracing the old-fashioned art of decoupage, you can create something that is right on trend with '80s-inspired floral decor. Even better, the materials list for this project is small and composed largely of things you may already have around the house. YouTube creator NamrataALLINONE walks viewers through the process of making the vase in their easy-to-follow video.
To start, all you'll need is some glue, an empty toilet paper tube, a small cardboard box, some masking tape, and of course your pool noodles. You'll also want to have a utility knife, a hot glue gun, a paintbrush, a ruler, and some scissors for assembly. The color of the noodle doesn't matter as you're going to be completely covering the surface. So if you're upcycling old pool noodles that are faded or worn-looking, don't worry. If you don't already have some hanging around in the garage, you can grab Dollar Tree pool noodles for just $1 each. For the decorative part of the process, you will need paper napkins. While these can be in any style of your choice, we recommend a vintage floral pattern to enhance the old-fashioned appearance of your vase. Nat Narr's Vintage Floral Pack comes with 30 different style options and is specifically designed for decoupage.
Making your vase
Use the utility knife to cut a small wedge out of each end of the pool noodle. This will eventually create the mouth of your vase. Bring the two ends together so the cutouts line up with one another, and insert the toilet paper tube into the opening. Hot glue the tube into place, holding it until the glue is set. Use masking tape to secure the ends of the noodle around the tube, creating a tight seal around what is now the neck of your vase. Take another piece of pool noodle and cut it to the same length as the exposed toilet paper tube. Then cut the piece of noodle along the side so you can open it up and fit it securely around the tube to cover it. Next, cut an opening across the bottom of your noodle loop that's the same length as the cardboard box. Hot glue this new opening to the box and secure the pieces together with masking tape to create the base.
To create your decoupage finish, mix two parts glue and one part water in a small container. Separate the napkin's white lining from the patterned layer, and cut both into small strips. Create a base layer with the white pieces, using a paintbrush to apply your glue mixture before pressing on the paper. Then, create a second layer with the patterned paper until the surface of your vase is completely covered. For a more streamlined finish, simply paint the vase instead of decoupaging. A textured formula, like Rust-Oleum's Stone Creations Spray Paint, will help conceal the noodle. No matter the finish you choose, once your vase has had time to dry, fill it with festive stems or a summer flower arrangement made from artificial blooms.