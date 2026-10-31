Turn A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Into A Unique Vintage-Inspired Vase With An Easy DIY

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While pool noodles are a summer staple, they may not seem to have much purpose once the season for splashing is over. However, one simple DIY can turn noodles into a stylish vintage-inspired vase. By embracing the old-fashioned art of decoupage, you can create something that is right on trend with '80s-inspired floral decor. Even better, the materials list for this project is small and composed largely of things you may already have around the house. YouTube creator NamrataALLINONE walks viewers through the process of making the vase in their easy-to-follow video.

To start, all you'll need is some glue, an empty toilet paper tube, a small cardboard box, some masking tape, and of course your pool noodles. You'll also want to have a utility knife, a hot glue gun, a paintbrush, a ruler, and some scissors for assembly. The color of the noodle doesn't matter as you're going to be completely covering the surface. So if you're upcycling old pool noodles that are faded or worn-looking, don't worry. If you don't already have some hanging around in the garage, you can grab Dollar Tree pool noodles for just $1 each. For the decorative part of the process, you will need paper napkins. While these can be in any style of your choice, we recommend a vintage floral pattern to enhance the old-fashioned appearance of your vase. Nat Narr's Vintage Floral Pack comes with 30 different style options and is specifically designed for decoupage.