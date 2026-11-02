Here's What You Can Make With Baby Socks And Old Glass Jars

Give your jar and the socks a wash and let them both dry completely. Afterward, take your scissors and cut off the cuffs and toe portion from both the socks. Don't discard them yet; you'll need them pretty soon. Now, take the remaining middle portion and slide it over your jar like a sweater. Straighten it out before sliding in one cuff and affixing it around the neck of your holder. You may need to add a little bit of hot glue if the elastic has gotten loose. Otherwise, it won't fit the top snugly and it'll detract from your organizer's overall aesthetic appeal.

Now, take another cuff and slide it over your upside-down jar to cover the naked bottom part. But don't do this if you want to cover your old jars in fabric to make the cutest matching storage containers (maybe one for pencils as well as pens and the other one for markers and highlighters). In such situations, dab a little hot glue around the bottom of your holder and slide over the toe portion to DIY two holders with a single pair.

Use them as is (especially if you chose socks that perfectly match or complement your home office's decor scheme), or tie some chunky yarn around the neck to further prettify your organizers. Alternatively, go with twine for a rustic look. You can even use lace to cover the mouth if it goes with your socks' overall color theme. And if the end result feels a bit plain, wrap some mesh netting, like the Banxidi Korean Jacquard Net Mesh Openwork Floral Wrapping Paper, around your jar to lend it some personality.