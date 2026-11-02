Here's What You Can Make With Baby Socks And Old Glass Jars
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Babies need a whole new wardrobe every few months — or sooner if they're going through a growth spurt. This means the clothes that fit them two months ago now need to be donated. However, if you're quite attached to certain pieces, like the pair of socks your baby took their first step in, repurpose them in your house. Not sure how to go about it? A DIY idea shared by Priya Ann of annzcreations involves covering an old glass jar with baby socks to craft a pretty pencil holder.
This way, you can give your infant's old socks a new lease on life and preserve precious memories forever. It's also an easy craft idea that won't require too much effort or cut into your precious sleeping time. Plus, you'll find a good use for the old pasta jars you were hoping to turn into useful home gems. The best part about this DIY, though? You don't need to buy any supplies. You just need a pair of baby socks, an old jar, and a sharp pair of scissors to fashion a beautiful stationery organizer for your home office. And when your holder gets grimy, you can just pluck off the sock, put it in a mesh bag, and throw it in the washer to easily refresh your organizer.
How to DIY a cute pencil holder with baby socks and an old glass jar
Give your jar and the socks a wash and let them both dry completely. Afterward, take your scissors and cut off the cuffs and toe portion from both the socks. Don't discard them yet; you'll need them pretty soon. Now, take the remaining middle portion and slide it over your jar like a sweater. Straighten it out before sliding in one cuff and affixing it around the neck of your holder. You may need to add a little bit of hot glue if the elastic has gotten loose. Otherwise, it won't fit the top snugly and it'll detract from your organizer's overall aesthetic appeal.
Now, take another cuff and slide it over your upside-down jar to cover the naked bottom part. But don't do this if you want to cover your old jars in fabric to make the cutest matching storage containers (maybe one for pencils as well as pens and the other one for markers and highlighters). In such situations, dab a little hot glue around the bottom of your holder and slide over the toe portion to DIY two holders with a single pair.
Use them as is (especially if you chose socks that perfectly match or complement your home office's decor scheme), or tie some chunky yarn around the neck to further prettify your organizers. Alternatively, go with twine for a rustic look. You can even use lace to cover the mouth if it goes with your socks' overall color theme. And if the end result feels a bit plain, wrap some mesh netting, like the Banxidi Korean Jacquard Net Mesh Openwork Floral Wrapping Paper, around your jar to lend it some personality.