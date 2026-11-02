Cover Old Glass Vases With Patterned Window Cling To Make Stunning Decor
Do you have too many vases and not enough flowers to put in them? You're not alone. Instead of letting them eat up cabinet space, reuse them as decor instead. The idea is to wrap a decorative window cling on a plain glass vase so it can be used as faux stained glass decor. It's a low-effort, low-commitment way to use vases gathering dust or window clings you might not otherwise use. Depending on the process you follow, you can quite literally wrap up this DIY project within five minutes once you put together all the supplies you need: window cling, a vase, and an electric candle or flowers (either faux or real).
A window cling is ideal here as you can even peel it off and reposition it if the pattern doesn't line up or you don't like the result. It's also a handy way to use up a roll you have left over from another DIY project, like covering glass block windows. And if you don't have one lying around, you can get one for a few bucks. For instance, this Pigo Rainbow Film Decorative Window Sticker costs about $8 on Walmart's site. You can also match patterns to the occasion. For example, the Patriotic Window Cling from Dollar Tree is ideal for Fourth of July decor, while the Christmas House Window Decorations are good for a holiday look. Now, for the vase. Use any type you have on hand — even old mason jars can be transformed from trash into home treasures. Just avoid using ribbed, textured, or hammered glass as the cling might not stick to it. If you don't have a spare vase, you can easily find one at a thrift store.
Wrap window cling around an old vase to turn it into gorgeous stained glass decor
Whether your vase is new or old, wipe it down using alcohol wipes to remove any dirt or smudges (and don't forget to remove sticker gunk from the glass with a common bathroom staple — Vaseline). Next, work out how much cling you need — you can either eyeball it by setting the vase on the window cling or use a measuring tape. Add a little extra to the measurement as it's easier to cut off extra rather than trying to make up for a piece that's too short. To begin wrapping, remove the backing and line up the bottom edge of the cling along the base. Gradually press and smooth the cling onto the glass in small sections to remove bubbles as you continue wrapping. Depending on the roll you're using, you may have to spray some water to allow the cling and glass to form a bond. Trim off any excess using a pair of scissors or a utility (or craft) knife.
Now, for the finishing touches. For a vintage look, take a little bit of liquid gold leaf, such as Amaco's Rub n Buff's Gold Leaf finish, on a pointer finger. Then, dab it on the rim or the base of your vase. Wear gloves if you don't want to get your fingers dirty or use a thin, soft-bristled brush. To give it a more premium feel, glue a pillar candle holder at the bottom of the vase and let it sit overnight so it can cure. This will turn your regular vase into a high-end looking pedestal. Inside the vase, you can either put some faux or real flowers for an elegant finish or go with a battery-operated candle for a glowing stained glass effect.