Cover Old Glass Vases With Patterned Window Cling To Make Stunning Decor

Do you have too many vases and not enough flowers to put in them? You're not alone. Instead of letting them eat up cabinet space, reuse them as decor instead. The idea is to wrap a decorative window cling on a plain glass vase so it can be used as faux stained glass decor. It's a low-effort, low-commitment way to use vases gathering dust or window clings you might not otherwise use. Depending on the process you follow, you can quite literally wrap up this DIY project within five minutes once you put together all the supplies you need: window cling, a vase, and an electric candle or flowers (either faux or real).

A window cling is ideal here as you can even peel it off and reposition it if the pattern doesn't line up or you don't like the result. It's also a handy way to use up a roll you have left over from another DIY project, like covering glass block windows. And if you don't have one lying around, you can get one for a few bucks. For instance, this Pigo Rainbow Film Decorative Window Sticker costs about $8 on Walmart's site. You can also match patterns to the occasion. For example, the Patriotic Window Cling from Dollar Tree is ideal for Fourth of July decor, while the Christmas House Window Decorations are good for a holiday look. Now, for the vase. Use any type you have on hand — even old mason jars can be transformed from trash into home treasures. Just avoid using ribbed, textured, or hammered glass as the cling might not stick to it. If you don't have a spare vase, you can easily find one at a thrift store.