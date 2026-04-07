Easily Remove Sticker Gunk From Glass With A Common Bathroom Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stickers may seem like a handy invention until you try to remove them from household objects. It's especially annoying when the sticker is on an area that's obvious, as may be the case with a price sticker, or a label on the side of glassware or the glass portion of a framed picture. If picking at the sticker doesn't lift it in one clean peel, you may be tempted to scrape it off. Even if successful, you're still left with some sticky gunk on the glass. Instead of getting even more annoyed, breathe a sigh of relief because there's one thing you likely already have that can take that tackiness away: petroleum jelly.

Vaseline and other brands of petroleum jelly are great for removing sticker goo because they break down the gunk with no harm to the glass at all. It's one of those Vaseline home hacks everyone should know, because it works and it's easy. One nice perk of using Vaseline versus a liquid-based sticker-adhesive remover is that it's a gel. Since it won't run like a liquid, you can even apply it to vertical surfaces, such as the bathroom mirror that your kindergartener decided to beautify with part of their sticker collection.