Use Pool Noodles & A Round Glass Table Top To DIY Stylish Furniture On A Budget

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Unique, artsy tables are often expensive, but there's a fun and simple way to DIY your own furniture so that it looks expensive on a budget. Surprisingly, a few pool noodles can become a modern, stylish side table with a little creativity. On Instagram, freesya_studio posted a tutorial for a colorful pool noodle end table with a fun shape. The two women used clear packing tape, a strong adhesive, rolls of plaster cloth, sandpaper, plywood rounds, and paint to transform the foam swimming accessories into the base of a table. Then, they added a round glass tabletop over the unique base to complete the homemade furniture. There are a few ways to transform pool noodles into a chic side table, but this method creates sturdy, functional furniture that looks like an art installation.

To acquire an inexpensive tabletop, the DIYers unscrewed a round piece of glass from an old, boring table. Check thrift stores for a simple table with a round glass top to keep this project as affordable as possible. Repurposing an old table will also provide bumpers for the glass to safely sit on your pool noodle table. To make the table sturdier on a budget, Amazon carries a six pack of Fermus plaster cloth rolls for about $10. Alternatively, repurpose leftover plaster of Paris from other projects to cover the foam. If you'd prefer a different shape for your table's base, use cardboard to help hold the noodles vertically.