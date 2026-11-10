Use Pool Noodles & A Round Glass Table Top To DIY Stylish Furniture On A Budget
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Unique, artsy tables are often expensive, but there's a fun and simple way to DIY your own furniture so that it looks expensive on a budget. Surprisingly, a few pool noodles can become a modern, stylish side table with a little creativity. On Instagram, freesya_studio posted a tutorial for a colorful pool noodle end table with a fun shape. The two women used clear packing tape, a strong adhesive, rolls of plaster cloth, sandpaper, plywood rounds, and paint to transform the foam swimming accessories into the base of a table. Then, they added a round glass tabletop over the unique base to complete the homemade furniture. There are a few ways to transform pool noodles into a chic side table, but this method creates sturdy, functional furniture that looks like an art installation.
To acquire an inexpensive tabletop, the DIYers unscrewed a round piece of glass from an old, boring table. Check thrift stores for a simple table with a round glass top to keep this project as affordable as possible. Repurposing an old table will also provide bumpers for the glass to safely sit on your pool noodle table. To make the table sturdier on a budget, Amazon carries a six pack of Fermus plaster cloth rolls for about $10. Alternatively, repurpose leftover plaster of Paris from other projects to cover the foam. If you'd prefer a different shape for your table's base, use cardboard to help hold the noodles vertically.
Building a side table with pool noodles
For this project, the pool noodles are shaped into rings and stacked on top of each other to create a circular shape. Cut the foam noodles before bending them into rings to adjust the diameter of the stand. Secure the ends of each noodle together with strong packing tape. The DIYers made all the foam rings the same size to create a cylindrical shape when stacked.
However, you could make slightly smaller rings for the top and bottom, keeping the largest in the center of the pillar for more of a pear-like shape. For a different style, there are other ways to use pool noodles to create functional furniture. Orienting the noodles in vertical lines can make the base of your table look more like a traditional column. You can also curve them slightly to create a wavy pattern.
To give the table more stability and support the glass top, the women packed the tube-like base with more cut pool noodles. Then, the DIYers applied a layer of adhesive between each of the foam rings to fuse the structure together. To give the table a hard surface, they layered pieces of plaster cloth with water until the foam sides were completely coated. Once the plaster dried, they lightly sanded the surface to smooth it.
Adding the glass tabletop to your pool noodle furniture
To provide a flat, level surface for the glass tabletop, the DIYers glued a round piece of primed plywood on top of the stand. Adding an additional wooden round to the bottom of the table will help ensure it's level and sits nicely on the floor. Alternatively, sturdy cardboard circles could also be used to enclose the pool noodle structure.
Finally, the women primed the table and painted the furniture a bright yellow color. Using a vibrant color adds to the fun shape of this side table, though you might opt for a different hue that better matches your space. Blue, pink, green, or purple would also give this table a statement piece aesthetic. To complete the table, the DIYers added a dab of hot glue onto the metal bumpers on the glass top before pressing it onto the stand. Otherwise, simply set the glass piece atop the table. If you can't find a glass tabletop anywhere, the wooden round can be used instead to turn pool noodles into a stunning side table.
This bright table would look great beside a couch, and should be strong enough to support a lamp, a vase, or small decorations. Alternatively, use it as a nightstand to bring more whimsy and color into the bedroom. In an entryway, this unique furniture could give you a spot to set your keys and wallet while functioning as decor.