DIYer Reveals How She Transforms Pool Noodles Into A Chic Side Table

The first step is to slice your pool noodles into four equal pieces. One by one, carefully cover them with the marble contact paper, smoothing it down to get it as flawless as possible. They should look a little more like furniture legs. Next, you're going to assemble the table by combining it with the four rectangular silver trays. Pick whichever ones you like, but you don't want them to be too heavy. These Lyksgir Silver Serving Trays on Amazon are lightweight. Or, Dollar Tree sells Silver Rectangular Plastic Charger Trays that are made of plastic.

Flip one of your trays over and set it in a vertical position. Squeeze hot glue (or a heavy-duty adhesive like E6000 Plus) along one of the backside edges. Attach a vertical noodle piece to it, pressing firmly to ensure it holds. Next, add a strip of glue along the other side of the noodle, then secure a second tray to it. Continue this process until you form a cube-like structure with the fronts of the trays facing outward. Allow it to dry completely.

It's now time for some additional pizzazz. Just as the crafter did, you're going to cut the mirror sheets into pieces that can be used to cover the fronts of the trays. Cut them to the size you'd like, and attach them using their adhesive backs. Cut four vertical strips to embellish the fronts of the marble legs as well.