DIYer Reveals How She Transforms Pool Noodles Into A Chic Side Table
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The internet is full of DIYs that many of us never would've dreamed of. For instance, who would have thought you could upcycle old cardboard into a beautiful table? This time, we're focusing on a side table project, and one that involves two pool noodles at its core. The crafter from my_home_by_kendra_nicole shared this very unique idea, which turns the foam toys into a stylish piece of furniture. The noodles become table legs, while rectangular trays are used as its sides. Finally, a mirror is placed on top to create a pretty surface.
If you don't have two pool noodles already, Dollar Tree carries Outdoor Fun Jumbo Noodles that are thicker than their regular ones. You'll also need four silver trays, a mirror, and reflective sticker tiles, such as these Zonon Flexible Mirror Sheets. To ensure the noodles look high-end and nothing like their original selves, grab some marble contact paper, like this practical Ws Marble Peel and Stick Wallpaper. Once the project is complete, the side table looks like it'd be comfortable hanging out in a Hollywood Regency-style living room.
Make a pool noodle side table that's dripping with glamor
The first step is to slice your pool noodles into four equal pieces. One by one, carefully cover them with the marble contact paper, smoothing it down to get it as flawless as possible. They should look a little more like furniture legs. Next, you're going to assemble the table by combining it with the four rectangular silver trays. Pick whichever ones you like, but you don't want them to be too heavy. These Lyksgir Silver Serving Trays on Amazon are lightweight. Or, Dollar Tree sells Silver Rectangular Plastic Charger Trays that are made of plastic.
Flip one of your trays over and set it in a vertical position. Squeeze hot glue (or a heavy-duty adhesive like E6000 Plus) along one of the backside edges. Attach a vertical noodle piece to it, pressing firmly to ensure it holds. Next, add a strip of glue along the other side of the noodle, then secure a second tray to it. Continue this process until you form a cube-like structure with the fronts of the trays facing outward. Allow it to dry completely.
It's now time for some additional pizzazz. Just as the crafter did, you're going to cut the mirror sheets into pieces that can be used to cover the fronts of the trays. Cut them to the size you'd like, and attach them using their adhesive backs. Cut four vertical strips to embellish the fronts of the marble legs as well.
Complete your stunning DIY table and put it to good use
To create a top surface, measure the top of the piece and choose a mirror that's big enough to rest over the covered noodles and trays. Just be careful that it's not too heavy. You could use a lovely, octagon-shaped one like the DIYer, or choose a round or square one instead. Or, go with a more detailed shape like this Gold Scalloped Wall Mirror from Hobby Lobby. You could also go on a thrift store hunt. Secure the mirror to the legs with glue for safety reasons.
Place your side table next to the couch, your favorite chair, or anywhere you'd love an extra surface. Don't forget to set a coaster on top for your bougie beverages! It could also serve as your new bedside table to hold your phone and other nighttime essentials. Just be mindful of how much weight you're putting on it.
When creating your DIY pool noodle side table, customize the supplies, colors, and finishes to match your tastes. Not a fan of silver? Spray paint the trays another classy color, like black, white, or gold. If you're looking for an alternative to a white marble look, use a colored option like this LIKILIKI Green Marble Contact Paper instead. Or, use a large round tray as your top surface if you'd prefer not to use a mirror. And if you can't get enough of the chicness, you can make your seating look expensive and luxurious, too.