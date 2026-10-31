Not Plastic Shower Curtains: There's A Cuter Way To Add Privacy With A Thrift Store Staple

To put this shower curtain trick into practice, consider the way in which you'd like to go about the DIY, as there are a few methods. The Rural Legend on YouTube used a shower curtain tension rod — the Amazon Basics shower curtain tension rod is available in six sizes and five shades for $27 — as well as curtain rings with clips in order to go a no-sew route. (Be mindful, you might have to do some trimming.)

If you are planning to sew, note the average dimensions for a shower curtain are 72"x72", so you may be forced to seam two pieces together length-wise. Hem the bottom accordingly to coincide with your shower's measurements, then add fusible interfacing to the top, fold over, clip down, and sew. Lay your old shower curtain down flat and put the new one on top to mark where the holes will be. Snip a hole where you'll insert appropriately sized grommets.

You'll love the decorative touch a personalized DIY like this can add to a space. But once you have your new shower curtain set up, there are a few other things to keep in mind. First things first, you will need a protective liner if you're working with cotton or linen, so choose a shower curtain liner that's PVC-free before hopping in for a quick clean. Also, if possible, consider using outdoor fabric for the shower curtain itself, as it's mold and mildew-resistant. Regardless, make sure to clean your textile regularly to avoid mold build-up, and make sure to dry it according to the fabric's instructions.