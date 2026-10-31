Not Plastic Shower Curtains: There's A Cuter Way To Add Privacy With A Thrift Store Staple
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The bathroom has so much style potential, but most of the time, functionality takes precedence over decor. Since there's minimal room to work with and humid conditions make decorating all the more challenging, you have to be strategic when adding personality to the W.C. That's where shower curtain alternatives come into play. Consider this your opportunity to skip the plastic shower curtain — you know, that boring utilitarian covering in a bland neutral — and opt for fabric window curtains from the thrift store instead.
Fortunately, those textiles aren't confined to window treatments, meaning you can add a decorative pop by way of fun colors and intricate prints that you might not have seen in the bathroom aisle at retailers. This is an opportunity to accentuate the wall color, your vanity, and the bathroom tiles in place, adding a personalized touch that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Plus, plastic shower curtains can get moldy, and others are crafted from toxic PVC(polyvinyl chloride) that has contributed to respiratory issues. This sustainable DIY is your opportunity to do away with those headaches and have some fun in the looks department.
How to use thrifted textiles to create a DIY shower curtain
To put this shower curtain trick into practice, consider the way in which you'd like to go about the DIY, as there are a few methods. The Rural Legend on YouTube used a shower curtain tension rod — the Amazon Basics shower curtain tension rod is available in six sizes and five shades for $27 — as well as curtain rings with clips in order to go a no-sew route. (Be mindful, you might have to do some trimming.)
If you are planning to sew, note the average dimensions for a shower curtain are 72"x72", so you may be forced to seam two pieces together length-wise. Hem the bottom accordingly to coincide with your shower's measurements, then add fusible interfacing to the top, fold over, clip down, and sew. Lay your old shower curtain down flat and put the new one on top to mark where the holes will be. Snip a hole where you'll insert appropriately sized grommets.
You'll love the decorative touch a personalized DIY like this can add to a space. But once you have your new shower curtain set up, there are a few other things to keep in mind. First things first, you will need a protective liner if you're working with cotton or linen, so choose a shower curtain liner that's PVC-free before hopping in for a quick clean. Also, if possible, consider using outdoor fabric for the shower curtain itself, as it's mold and mildew-resistant. Regardless, make sure to clean your textile regularly to avoid mold build-up, and make sure to dry it according to the fabric's instructions.