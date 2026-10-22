The Simply Stunning '90s CorningWare Pattern Collectors Are Always Happy To Find
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There are some kitchenware brands that are household names in the thrifting world. One of those brands is CorningWare, which has released roughly 100 known cookware patterns since its debut in the mid-1900s. Even the less popular pieces, like the Symphony pattern, have a charming vintage quality worth seeking out. The stunning '90s Symphony pattern isn't one of the most valuable vintage CorningWares at the thrift store. However, it's still a great find for vintage aficionados, especially if you get your hands on one of the rarer versions.
The Symphony collection was released between 1990 and either 1993 or 1994, which was a longer run-time than many other vintage patterns by this brand. It was released at the same time as some other timeless CorningWare styles desired by secondhand collectors — including the uncommon "Forever Yours." Symphony is a casserole dish identifiable by the whimsical pastel floral pattern printed on its side. There are light blue and pink flowers surrounded by sporadic leaf designs that give it a delicate aesthetic befitting vintage- and farmhouse-style spaces.
Like most vintage CorningWare, the Symphony collection is made of a once-revolutionary material known as Pyroceram. Pyroceram was remarkable for being versatile for many cooking methods, from baking in ovens to cooking on stovetops. Of course, always double-check that both your dish and its matching lid are safe for appliance use. A glass Pyrex lid does not have the same resilience as the casserole dish, and many Symphony dishes were produced with these glass tops.
How to spot the Symphony CorningWare pattern
This gorgeous casserole dish pattern was released in two versions. The more popular style features a beige-colored baking dish and a Pyrex Fireside brown lid. The rarer style has a bright white base and a clear glass lid. Both options were released in various sizes. There are small square dishes that only hold one quart to large rectangular baking receptacles that hold up to five liters. They have a slight curve to them, and there are no hard or sharp exterior edges. The best way to turn a profit is to source and resell six-piece, multi-size sets, which have sold for around $100 on popular sites like eBay.
Aside from seeking out beige and white casserole dishes with the adorable flower motif when thrifting, there are other ways to identify a CorningWare Symphony piece. This pattern isn't etched with an identifiable backmark on its base, which is how people often identify vintage kitchenwares. Instead, you'll likely find the CorningWare name etched on the underside of one of the handles. On the opposite side, the underside of the other handle will feature a letter and number combination beside the casserole dish size. This backstamp is often etched in the material, as opposed to being a printed stamp.
If you find one of these striking casserole dishes, they make great additions to display cabinets filled with other vintage kitchenware, like similar colorful '90s CorningWare patterns. They can also be used for actual cooking ventures, since, as mentioned before, '90s CorningWare dishes are durable and usable on most modern appliances, as long as the glass lids are removed. It's the older stoneware dishes that aren't designed for stovetop use.