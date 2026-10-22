The Simply Stunning '90s CorningWare Pattern Collectors Are Always Happy To Find

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There are some kitchenware brands that are household names in the thrifting world. One of those brands is CorningWare, which has released roughly 100 known cookware patterns since its debut in the mid-1900s. Even the less popular pieces, like the Symphony pattern, have a charming vintage quality worth seeking out. The stunning '90s Symphony pattern isn't one of the most valuable vintage CorningWares at the thrift store. However, it's still a great find for vintage aficionados, especially if you get your hands on one of the rarer versions.

The Symphony collection was released between 1990 and either 1993 or 1994, which was a longer run-time than many other vintage patterns by this brand. It was released at the same time as some other timeless CorningWare styles desired by secondhand collectors — including the uncommon "Forever Yours." Symphony is a casserole dish identifiable by the whimsical pastel floral pattern printed on its side. There are light blue and pink flowers surrounded by sporadic leaf designs that give it a delicate aesthetic befitting vintage- and farmhouse-style spaces.

Like most vintage CorningWare, the Symphony collection is made of a once-revolutionary material known as Pyroceram. Pyroceram was remarkable for being versatile for many cooking methods, from baking in ovens to cooking on stovetops. Of course, always double-check that both your dish and its matching lid are safe for appliance use. A glass Pyrex lid does not have the same resilience as the casserole dish, and many Symphony dishes were produced with these glass tops.