Repair Or Replace: How To Determine What's Best For Riding Lawn Mowers

No matter how long you've owned your trusty riding lawn mower, there comes a day when that odd rattle, inconsistent startup, or uneven cutting could be a sign of a larger issue. Generally, minor issues and inexpensive fixes make repairs worthwhile, while frequent breakdowns, major mechanical problems, and repair costs approaching the mower's value are signs that replacement may be the better investment.

Still, knowing when to simply repair or fully replace your lawn mower can be a difficult, confusing, and expensive decision. A new riding lawn mower costs around $2,500 on average, but prices can easily go much higher, even over $10,000, depending on the exact model. In contrast, the average cost to service a riding lawn mower, even by a professional, may only be a couple hundred dollars. Given the drastic price difference –- not to mention the hassle of selecting a new mower or continually trying to fix one that's doomed to fail -– it's important to know the key signs to decide when it's time to repair and when it's time to call it quits.

Some of the most common lawn mower issues include poor mowing performance, difficulty turning on, vibrating while in use, a smoking engine, or just running slowly, all of which can have multiple causes. It isn't always clear what's a quick fix and what's a long-term problem. Similar to a totaled vehicle, if the lawn mower repairs get too expensive, it can become cheaper to purchase a new one. That's why it's often worth it to get a quote for repairs from a professional up front, before you've sunk additional money into parts and labor. The expected longevity and number of years you've owned the mower are factors too, as it's generally not worth repairing a mower at the end of its life expectancy.