Skip Traditional Bathroom Bins: A Cuter Way To Add Storage And Vintage Charm
No matter where you live, the bathroom is one of the most important spaces in your home. And at some point, we've all struggled to organize our personal items in a space where every inch of storage is precious. Whether you're looking for hidden toilet paper storage hacks to keep extra rolls out of sight or a smarter way to store towels, keeping bathrooms tidy is a priority. For a cuter way to reduce clutter, consider ditching the basic bin and seeking out cool thrift store finds to organize your bathroom counters, such as a vintage tiered storage tray.
While traditionally used to show off fresh fruit in the kitchen or display delicious cakes and cookies for a Pinterest-perfect tea party, a vintage storage tray makes a charming addition to any area of the house, including the bathroom. Thrifty at-home designers on social media love the appeal and function, whether they use a single tray or a tiered piece that adds elegance to the counter while providing at least two or three levels of storage. It's perfect for keeping your perfumes, soaps, nail polish, and other toiletries visible and attractive. With the right tray, that collection of clutter turns into a curated display opportunity, especially if you toss in a few decorative plants, candles, and curios as the finishing touch.
How to find and choose a vintage bathroom storage tray
Keep your eyes open for small storage trays at flea markets, thrift stores, and rummage sales, because you never know where they will pop up. Online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy are another option, but expect prices to vary based on age, size, and make. Fortunately, the sheer variety of vintage storage trays available means that with persistence, you can undoubtedly find the perfect one for your bathroom.
Take time to consider your personal style and what you want your bathroom to say about you. Contemplating a cozy, cottagecore vibe? Look for a porcelain tiered tray with delicate, floral patterns. For anyone channeling their inner Joanna Gaines, go for a more rustic farmhouse feel; vintage wooden trays will make you feel right at home –- just make sure the wood is properly sealed to prevent moisture damage in your bathroom. Meanwhile, classic metal and mirrored trays are a versatile addition as a traditional bathroom idea or even as an accent in a contemporary or transitional space. Consider the material choices in your bathroom — the countertop surface, the metal cabinet hardware, the tile textures, the curtains — as well as the items you plan to store on your tray, and choose a vintage piece with the look, style, and size to match.