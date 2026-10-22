Skip Traditional Bathroom Bins: A Cuter Way To Add Storage And Vintage Charm

No matter where you live, the bathroom is one of the most important spaces in your home. And at some point, we've all struggled to organize our personal items in a space where every inch of storage is precious. Whether you're looking for hidden toilet paper storage hacks to keep extra rolls out of sight or a smarter way to store towels, keeping bathrooms tidy is a priority. For a cuter way to reduce clutter, consider ditching the basic bin and seeking out cool thrift store finds to organize your bathroom counters, such as a vintage tiered storage tray.

While traditionally used to show off fresh fruit in the kitchen or display delicious cakes and cookies for a Pinterest-perfect tea party, a vintage storage tray makes a charming addition to any area of the house, including the bathroom. Thrifty at-home designers on social media love the appeal and function, whether they use a single tray or a tiered piece that adds elegance to the counter while providing at least two or three levels of storage. It's perfect for keeping your perfumes, soaps, nail polish, and other toiletries visible and attractive. With the right tray, that collection of clutter turns into a curated display opportunity, especially if you toss in a few decorative plants, candles, and curios as the finishing touch.