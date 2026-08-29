These Cool Thrift Store Finds Organize Bathroom Countertops With A Vintage Twist

Bathrooms, you might be surprised to learn, are governed by the laws of physics. You've probably noticed that they tend toward disorder and chaos, but they can be coaxed toward order with some nifty thrift store finds. There are two types of things you'll be looking for: organizational doodads and storage doodads. Think dysfunctional cookware, picnic baskets, bowls that are profoundly not food-safe, and plates that were apparently bought for the world's only octagon-themed party. From this madness will emerge the structure bathroom countertops need.

With that said, you'll need to shift your point of view a bit. From one perspective, thrift stores are where you go to find things other people have given up on — bread machines, say, or exercise equipment — with the somewhat optimistic belief that you will make them work. But in this scenario, you want to find anything people have given up on and use them in a different way. You won't find things made for bathroom organization — people are using those things to organize their bathrooms. What you'll find are oddball bits of decorative pottery and lavishly ornamented knickknacks that were meant for, well, heaven knows what, but you can use them to store hand towels and cotton swabs.