Elevate Your Boring Lamps With The Help Of This Vintage Clothing Item

Ever wondered how to make basic home decor more interesting? Lamps feature in nearly every room, but if you've chosen a boring style, your eyes (as well as your guests') will probably glaze over them. Fear not, though. Adding visual interest to a boring lamp can be so simple, and all it takes is a vintage silk scarf. This hack is quick and cheap and, better yet, there are so many ways to customize it.

In the same way silk scarves work as a fashion accessory, they can be used as an eye-catching detail to elevate the home. Maybe you want to turn an old thrift store lamp base into a new beauty, or perhaps you're bored of a bland shade. Instead of throwing away a lamp that no longer excites you, tying this decorative accessory to it might be all it takes to give it a stunning makeover. You can use a vintage silk scarf you already own, or search local thrift stores if you don't have any at home.

Why not use this clever decor hack to jazz up all the lamps in your home for the holidays, where the extra decorative detail will grab guests' attention? Alternatively, make it a more permanent feature by decorating the lamp on your bedside table, adding more personality to your space. Not only will this idea give new life to your lamps, but you'll be repurposing a piece of vintage clothing, too. Of course, just take care when decorating a lamp with fabric, keeping the scarf well away from the bulb and any other heat-producing components to reduce the risk of fire.