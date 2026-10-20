Use Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Turn Your Mailbox Into A Seasonal Showstopper

While this DIY is one of the clever ways to transform pool noodles into fall decor, Olivia's final results might seem difficult to pull off. But the project is accessible to all skillsets and leaves crafters with high-end looking decor. To start, cut the pool noodle in half, then cut your deco mesh and both ribbons into eight-inch pieces. These will be placed on the surface of the noodle, using whatever works best to keep things secure: zip ties (Olivia's choice) or Floral Garden wire from Dollar Tree. You'll notice she gathers a few pieces of mesh and ribbon into a bunch before fastening it to the noodle and starting the process again. When the pool noodle is lined and the textiles are secured, use a glue gun to adhere your faux florals and foam pumpkins.

Once you have your final results, you can drape the garland across your mailbox and its stand however you see fit, securing it all in place with zip ties. Should you have extra to work with, line an (unused) part of the porch handrail to match the mailbox. This type of project is not only accessible in terms of production and where you style it, but how you put it together in the first place. Olivia chose the quintessential fall colors and florals, but don't be afraid to mix things up. Turn to nature for inspiration with some moody reds, dark blues, and moss greens. And while sunflowers and mums get the premiere treatment this time of the year, don't overlook dahlias, berry branches, or chocolate cosmos, either. The creative direction of this mailbox makeover is entirely up to you.