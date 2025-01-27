Reuse Fence Pickets To Give Your Mailbox A Makeover With This Clever DIY

The first step for this modern mailbox makeover is to remove the existing mailbox. While they cut down the original mailbox pole, if you have a similar metal or wood center pole, you can likely install this DIY right around it without the need for removal (maybe just a little trim on top). You may just need to beef up the size of the inner posts to 4x4 to accommodate the original between them.

Lay the two inner posts parallel to each other on the ground the same width of your cut down fence picket pieces. Line the middle portion of the posts with the pickets, stacking them horizontally to your desired height on each side. Be sure to leave extra post length on the bottom for burying in the ground, as well as at least mailbox height on the top. Trim off the front top post so it is level with the top picket.

Next, dig two holes for the bottom posts, insert your mailbox base, and use concrete to secure them, allowing it to fully dry. Add additional pickets to the bottom to cover exposed inner posts. Rip a fence post the width and height of the stacked pickets to cover the front and back with a clean board. Cut a picket to create a top platform for the mailbox to sit on, as well as a small cap for the back top post so its finished height is level with the top. Stain or paint the wood, reattach the mailbox, and add modern house numbers to complete the look.