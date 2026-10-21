Out With Subway Tile Backsplashes: Dave & Jenny Marrs' Sophisticated Alternative

This isn't the first time that the Marrs have used a glossy, white backsplash to add texture and movement to a kitchen. However, they balanced the look with matte cabinets and warmer features to add character in other projects, too. So, ask yourself if a glossy tile is going to pair well with your current cabinets and countertops. You may want to opt for matte glazed tiles instead if your kitchen already has other high-shine finishes.

Next up, you'll need to think about your tile's grout lines. The backsplash that the Marrs created for their clients has a simple, seamless look because the grout matches the tiles. A contrasting grout color, however, may be preferable for some homeowners. Such a design feature will outline the geometric shape of the tile, and make the backsplash less of a backdrop and more of a standout kitchen feature. Though it may seem surprising, there are actually lots of great grout colors to use with white tile.

Before working with square glazed backsplash tiles, don't forget to carefully weigh your options in terms of their size. The tiles in the Marrs' project appear to be about 4-by-4 inches, which is a common choice for kitchens. You can opt for tiles that are either larger or smaller than this. However, larger tiles can make small kitchens feel even more confined, and smaller tiles always come with more grout to clean. Just avoid going too-tiny if you'd like to avoid the square glass mosaic tile look, a modern kitchen trend that many people dislike now.