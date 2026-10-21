Out With Subway Tile Backsplashes: Dave & Jenny Marrs' Sophisticated Alternative
If you're planning a kitchen renovation project and you're opting for classic white subway tiles for the backsplash, you might be missing an opportunity to make your space a bit more visually distinct. The basic three-inch-by-six-inch tiles that were originally designed for New York City's underground train stations can look a bit uninspiring. And that's in large part because they're already present in so many homes. You don't have to go for a backsplash material that's radically different, though, to give the heart of your home a distinct personality. HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs prove that this is the case when they overhaul their clients' kitchen in Season 4, Episode 2 of their show "Fixer to Fabulous". They used a square glazed backsplash tile with a glossy finish and subtle white hues to make the entire room look elegant and refined.
What makes the square glazed backsplash tile so effective from a design perspective is how nicely it pairs with the elements surrounding it. In a blog post about the project, Jenny Marrs writes, "The glazed backsplash tile looks handmade and provides a soft contrast against the quartz counters. Plus, the subtle look of the tile also allows the cabinet color to pop." Above the sink, the backsplash also runs all the way up to the ceiling and does a great job of framing an open shelf with the same blue-gray hue as the cabinets that Jenny is talking about. Overall, the tile definitely aligns neatly with this year's most gorgeous backsplash trends.
Using the Marrs' square glazed backsplash tile idea in your kitchen
This isn't the first time that the Marrs have used a glossy, white backsplash to add texture and movement to a kitchen. However, they balanced the look with matte cabinets and warmer features to add character in other projects, too. So, ask yourself if a glossy tile is going to pair well with your current cabinets and countertops. You may want to opt for matte glazed tiles instead if your kitchen already has other high-shine finishes.
Next up, you'll need to think about your tile's grout lines. The backsplash that the Marrs created for their clients has a simple, seamless look because the grout matches the tiles. A contrasting grout color, however, may be preferable for some homeowners. Such a design feature will outline the geometric shape of the tile, and make the backsplash less of a backdrop and more of a standout kitchen feature. Though it may seem surprising, there are actually lots of great grout colors to use with white tile.
Before working with square glazed backsplash tiles, don't forget to carefully weigh your options in terms of their size. The tiles in the Marrs' project appear to be about 4-by-4 inches, which is a common choice for kitchens. You can opt for tiles that are either larger or smaller than this. However, larger tiles can make small kitchens feel even more confined, and smaller tiles always come with more grout to clean. Just avoid going too-tiny if you'd like to avoid the square glass mosaic tile look, a modern kitchen trend that many people dislike now.